How did Kanye West and Antonio Brown meet? Friendship explored as DONDA 2 sports brand in the works

NFL's free-agent Antonio Brown has recently been hanging out with Ye, working upon the Donda sports brand and a possible sequel for the Donda album. In an interview with Complex, the 33-year-old athlete said that he is collaborating with Ye on "a lot of positive things."

“We’re just excited about the Donda sports brand, and making this thing a competitive sports brand to the athletes,” said Antonio.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of fashion lines for athletes, wearing fashionable and comfortable clothes, so with a guy like Kanye West, being able to partner with him and work with him to provide more creative, genius ideas for fashion looks for athletes in general… I’m just grateful for the opportunity here soon, to share what we’ve got with the world,” Antonio added.

The player also shared about a possible collaboration on Ye's new album Donda 2 by saying:

"We’ve got some stuff coming, so be sure to get that. Donda 2’s coming; be sure to look for that. Himmothy 2 is coming as well."

An "out-of-the-blue" meet of Antonio and Ye

Antonio shared in an interview with Complex how he met with Ye,

"It was just by the grace of God. I was at Craig’s [restaurant], having dinner in LA with Rich, my guy at Fashion Nova. And I ran into Kanye randomly at Craig’s. We got haircuts at Craig’s. It was totally out of the blue, and we just started hanging out in LA."

"We’ve got a lot of positive things coming. It’s just been an amazing week for me. I’m sitting here with Mr. Tim at Amazon Music right now, having a meeting, so I’ve been grateful for the last 21 days," said Antonio.

Such a meet-cute for the two stars. Antonio is enjoying his time with Kanye and gets along with him well. Antonio shares his unique relationship with Ye and their similar nature.

"We’re all about being our best selves, staying true to ourselves in the midst of whatever’s going on, and being able to take advantage of your narrative."

"Some people will make up things when they talk about you, and create this persona, but you’ve got to be true to yourself and stand up for the things you stand for. It’s about being your best self and being who you are."

The two stars connected earlier this month through Justin LaBoy. During Friday's Daily chat on Clubhouse, Justin claimed that West had expressed interest in working with the NFL wide receiver.

“AB listen man, ‘til another team pick you up you gotta pull up to the studio man,” said LaBoy. “Me and Ye working, and Ye want you to pull up, man. … Ye’s another advocate for mental health and equality everywhere, so, I’m excited about bringing both of them together."

Brown has had a rocky year in 2022, but he has remained calm and is currently "living life". On January 2, 2022, the NFL star took his jersey off in the middle of the game and left the field by calling it quits his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Later, on January 6, he released a statement via his lawyer explaining the reason for leaving the team and mid-match.

Coach was telling me that if I didn’t play hurt, I was done with the Bucs,” Brown claimed. It was after his refusal to play because of an ankle injury that Bucs head coach Bruce Arians “threw me out like an animal,” Brown added.

But so far, he has managed to put up a brave face and even come up with new and fantastic plans for the year. We wish the star the best of luck in all his endeavours.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar