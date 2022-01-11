"Ye + AB" - Antonio Brown's recent tweet confirms highly speculated collab with Kanye West

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown and rapper/producer Kanye West are two cultural icons that share a few glaring similarities. The first is that they are each amongst the tops in their professions.

The second is that each can be known to be mercurial and prone to sudden outbursts at the most inopportune times.

With this in mind, it should not come as a complete surprise that the two are apparently coming together on a collaboration.

According to American media personality Justin LaBoy, Kanye wants the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver to get in the studio with the the man affectionately known as 'Ye.'

Here's what LaBoy said during a recent episode of "Tapped in Daily" chat on Clubhouse.com about a Ye and AB collaboration:

"AB listen man, ‘til another team pick you up you gotta pull up to the studio man. Me and Ye working, and Ye want you to pull up, man. … Ye’s another advocate for mental health and equality everywhere, so, I’m excited about bringing both of them together."

There has not yet been official word from Antonio Brown's camp, but it would not be a stretch to see the two together in the studio (especially with the former Pro Bowl receiver's recent rap song release last week).

What's next for Antonio Brown?

Antonio Brown was officially released from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week after his epic meltdown while playing against the New York Jets.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has allegedly been at odds with the much-maligned receiver over several issues, including but not limited to Brown submitting a fake vaccination card.

Now that Brown is a free agent, he can sign with any team.

Before he makes a decision, he will reportedly have surgery on his injured ankle, which was the apparent issue that caused his blowup on the sidelines during his last game against the Jets.

Now, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the former All-Pro receiver has a date scheduled for ankle surgery with a physician by the name of Dr. Martin O'Malley.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Bucs WR Antonio Brown is set for ankle surgery on Jan. 18, sources say, though the date is subject to change because of insurance and logistical discussions. Dr. Martin O’Malley will perform it #Bucs WR Antonio Brown is set for ankle surgery on Jan. 18, sources say, though the date is subject to change because of insurance and logistical discussions. Dr. Martin O’Malley will perform it https://t.co/BN3rdwqtLh

According to the tweet, Antonio's surgery is set for January 18 with Dr. O'Malley. If the surgery does occur on that date and is a success, as is expected, Brown will be back healthy in time for camp next year.

Of course, that's if a team is willing to sign him yet once again.

