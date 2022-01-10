"People are giving AB a pass because he's black" - Shannon Sharpe makes explosive claim regarding Antonio Brown situation 

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and his behavior did not go unnoticed by Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe.

The sports commentator said on an episode of the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed that many are choosing to overlook the actions of Brown due to his race.

Sharpe had this to say about Brown and the apparent exemption that fans have decided to give him despite his recent actions, saying that the same reaction is not given when other NFL quarterbacks are in the news:

"A lot of people giving him a pass because he's black. Let's be all the way real, because I see my timeline, ' Shannon why you keep trying to play the black man?', then why he keeps putting himself in that situation? ... See nobody say I have a problem when I criticize Aaron Rodgers and his behavior, or I say things about Tom Brady or Dak Prescott or Baker Mayfield."

Shannon Sharpe then went on to state that he believes Brown's Week 17 outburst was as a result of his frustration at not getting the opportunity to reach the incentives laid out in his contract.

"I believe. Antonio Brown reacted the way he did not because his ankle was injured. But because he wasn't going to get the targets that he needed to get the incentives that he needed.” - stated Sharpe

The Hall of Famer went on to say that Brown has only himself to blame for not reaching his incentive-filled contract, suggesting that the wideout should question how he wound up in such a "situation" in the first place.

"And it's your own fault, because you got to ask yourself this. How can a man that average 114 catches 1500 yards 11 Touchdown over six seasons? Why is he playing for incentive-based contract? Anyway? That's the question you have to ask yourself. How did he put himself in that situation?" - Sharpe said

Antonio Brown’s final game as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

In Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season, the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver had three receptions on five targets for 26 yards against the New York Jets. But that is not how many NFL fans will remember his final Buccaneers game.

Instead, his antics during the third quarter will most probably remain at the forefront of most people's minds. Brown took off his Tampa Bay uniform and his shoulder pads and threw up a peace sign to the crowd at MetLife Stadium as he exited the field.

For the two-time NFL leader in receiving yards, the future remains uncertain. The 33-year old receiver, like the rest of us, does not know whether or not another team will opt to sign him.

Edited by David Nyland

