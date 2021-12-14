"These gummies I got from Snoop Dogg does that" - Shannon Sharpe has hilarious reaction when asked if he would travel to space

Shannon Sharpe, Snoop Dogg, gummies, and space. Those four things usually don’t appear together often, but it’s 2021, so that means anything is possible. On NFL Twitter, the subject matter is usually football related, but the discussions that leave the orbit of the NFL are still entertaining. Sharpe has the luxury of living in California because, like a lot of subject matter, employers in some of the other states usually do not tolerate, much less allow, publicly discussing things like “gummies.”

Shannon Sharpe’s amusing reaction to Tweet asking if he would go into space

Recently a user tweeted at Shannon Sharpe, the Hall-of-Fame tight end and current host of FOX Sports’ Skip and Shannon: Undisputed:

“Are you the next NFL player to go to outer space like Michael Strahan?”

Mike W @MikeW17316665 @ShannonSharpe Are you the next NFL player to go to outer space like Michael Strahan? @ShannonSharpe Are you the next NFL player to go to outer space like Michael Strahan?

Shannon Sharpe, known to be funny in addition to his sports knowledge, replied with a humorous retort:

“These gummies I got from @SnoopDogg does that. Send you to outer space w/o leaving the ground.”

Of course, FOX Sports films Undisputed in its studios in Los Angeles, CA, which is a recreational use state, so Sharpe can legally enjoy “gummies.” Other states do not have the same legal privileges regarding that special candy.

The Twitter user mentioning Michael Strahan referred to his recent ride into space on Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos’ New Shepard spacecraft operated by his company, Blue Origin. Strahan’s spaceflight took place on December 11, 2021. Strahan ventured beyond Earth along with Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of legendary NASA astronaut Alan Shepard.

Michael Strahan’s flight was apparently free, and he called it “unreal,” to which Jeff Bezos replied:

“You’ll have to pay for the next one.”

In Shannon Sharpe’s case, who knows if he had to pay for the gummies from Snoop Dogg, but if he had the same experience Michael Strahan did, it’s debatable which former NFL player got the better deal.

