"Suspend that ref" - Shannon Sharpe calls for strict action against ref who 'hip-checked' Bears player

NFL Hall of Fame tight end and co-host of FOX's "Undisputed" Shannon Sharpe is known for voicing his opinion on headline-making topics and all sports for that matter. Last night's Monday Night matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears brought out opinions from former players, analysts and fans alike due to questionable calls from the officiating crew.

While questionable flags/calls aren't new to the National Football League, those around the league have become increasingly vocal about the impact of a referee's call on the outcome of the game and the repercussions it can have on a team's season going forward.

Shannon Sharpe calls for action against referee who hit Bears' Marsh

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a commanding lead through the first half of Monday night's home game against the Chicago Bears. The Bears, led by rookie quarterback Justin Fields, were able to not only climb their way back but also take a one-point lead late in the game.

While there were many questionable calls in last night's game, the one that has everyone talking is a taunting call against Bears' outside linebacker Cassius Marsh.

Marsh, who played for the Steelers toward the end of last season and then through training camp this summer, sacked quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. After the sack, it would have been 4th and 15 and Pittsburgh's punting crew would have been jogging onto the field.

As Marsh celebrated, he looked towards the Steelers sideline and appeared to yell. The referee, who was closest to Marsh, then made physical contact with him and subsequently threw a penalty flag.

Marsh was charged with taunting, which led to the Steelers keeping the ball. This allowed the Steelers to continue their drive and get three points out of the drive with a field goal.

Sharpe took to Twitter to say that the National Football League needs to suspend the referee in question for hitting Cassius Marsh. Sharpe said that the referee purposely hit Marsh and then threw the flag.

While it does appear that the referee purposely did a hip check on Marsh, the flag wasn't for the hit, but for taunting.

The referee in question, Tony Corrente, said after the game that the physical contact with Marsh did not make an impression on him to throw the flag. Marsh said after the game that he thought it was inappropriate for Corrente to hit him like that.

Also says the ref hip-checked him and if it was the other way around he would’ve been ejected.

The Bears tried to get a game-winning drive down the field to no avail. Bears kicker Cairo Santos attempted a 65-yard field goal but was just short.

