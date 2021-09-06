Chicago Bears schedule 2021: Win-loss record prediction heading into the new season

It is a pivotal year for Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy. The Bears head coach is under pressure after a lackluster 2020 season. The Chicago natives are restless and are demanding success. With the arrival of rookie quarterback Justin Fields, Nagy must improve from 2020.

GM Ryan Pace relieved the pressure on himself by drafting Fields. Nagy must do the same if he wishes to work with the exciting young quarterback. The schedule for the Bears is incredibly tough, however, they must rise above, compete and show they are battling for their head coach. 8-8 is no longer good enough.

Chicago Bears win-loss prediction.

Week 1: @LA Rams

Matthew Stafford torched the Bears last season as he threw for four touchdowns and 400 yards. The Rams quickly swatted aside the Bears in a Monday Night game last year. This year they are a more talented team, better coached, and have a superstar quarterback ready to shine in Hollywood.

Prediction: Chicago Bears 13 - LA Rams 26

Week 2: vs. Cincinnati

The Bengals are a poor team still stuck in a rebuilding phase. The defensive unit of the Chicago Bears should be too powerful for an abysmal Bengals offensive line.

Score Prediction: Chicago Bears 23 - 7 Cincinnati Bengals

Week 3: @Browns

The Cleveland Browns are one of the best teams in the NFL. Defensively, Myles Garrett may have a field day against the Bears' patchwork offensive line. Dalton will face heavy fire, and he will struggle.

Score Prediction: Chicago Bears 10 - 26 Cleveland Browns

Week 4: vs. Lions

A home game against a poor Detroit Lions team offers some respite for the Bears. The elements could play their part, and home advantage will give the Bears enough to sneak a victory.

Score Prediction: Chicago Bears 17 - 13 Detroit Lions

Week 5: @Raiders

The Chicago Bears head to the Nevada desert to take on the Raiders. It'll be a challenging game for the Bears. The Raiders offense is efficient, and going away from home isn't a strength for this team.

Score Prediction: Chicago Bears 17 - 26 Las Vegas Raiders

Week 6: vs. Packers

The Packers might be the best team in the NFC. The Bears will fight against their historic rivals, but Rodgers and the Packers will have too much firepower.

Score Prediction: Chicago Bears 14 - 24 Green Bay Packers

Week 7: @Buccaneers

The games don't get any easier for the Chicago Bears as they take on the reigning world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite beating the Bucs in 2020, the Tom Brady-led team is too powerful for the Bears. This one could get messy against that Bucs defensive front.

Score Prediction: Chicago Bears 6 - 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 8: vs. 49ers

The 49ers are expected to challenge for a Superbowl title in 2021. Offensively, the 49ers are so intelligent and efficient. Defensively, they could destroy the Chicago Bears.

Score Prediction: Chicago Bears 10 - 27 San Fransisco 49ers

Week 9: @Steelers

The tough challenges keep on coming for the Bears. Again, the Steelers defensive line will severely test the Bears' porous offensive line.

Score Prediction: Chicago Bears 6 - 21 Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 10: Bye Week

Week 11: vs. Ravens

The Ravens play a style of smash-mouth football that the Bears can only dream of. The Ravens physically dominate teams, and they will bully the Bears into submission.

Score Prediction: Chicago Bears 10 - 26 Baltimore Ravens

Week 12: @Lions

A divisional game on Thanksgiving could spell danger for the Chicago Bears. An amped-up Lions team playing in front of a raucous Ford Field could unsettle the Bears. Add an aggressive Lions defensive front getting after the Bears offensive line, and the Lions will have too much to steal this one.

Score Prediction: Chicago Bears 13 - 20 Detroit Lions

Week 13: vs. Cardinals

The Bears will scrap a victory against mediocre opposition. Justin Fields' debut goes well as the rookie looks composed in a first career win.

Score Prediction: Chicago Bears 20 - 10 Arizona Cardinals

Week 14: @Packers

The Bears' record at Lambeau Field is atrocious. It continues here as Aaron Rodgers underlines his MVP credentials by torching the Bears' defense.

Score Prediction: Chicago Bears 13 - 36 Green Bay Packers

Week 15: vs. Vikings

The Bears snatch a divisional win against an average opponent. Fields outduel Cousins as the Bears ease the pressure on Nagy.

Score Prediction: Chicago Bears 23 - 14 Minnesota Vikings

Week 16: @Seahawks

The Seahawks' relentless push for an NFC West title sees them breeze past a Bears team now desperate for the offseason.

Score Prediction: Chicago Bears 14 - 24 Seattle Seahawks

Week 17: @Giants

Justin Fields outperforms a sinking Giants team to promise a brighter future.

Score Prediction: Chicago Bears 17 - 10 New York Giants

Week 18: @Vikings

The Bears miserably end their season as Dalvin Cook runs all over them in an end-of-season game.

Score Prediction: Chicago Bears 15 - 26 Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears 2021 season record prediction: 5-12

The Bears finish the Matt Nagy era in miserable fashion. A complete rebuild looms for the team, but Justin Fields shows enough promise to offer some light for the Bears fans.

Edited by Henno van Deventer