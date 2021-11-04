NFL Playoff Picture: Why the Pittsburgh Steelers will make the playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have rebounded from their 1-3 start this season. They now have a 4-3 record and have jumped the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North standings.

The offense has begun to find a rhythm thanks to its offensive line beginning to improve. Najee Harris has settled into his role as a workhorse back who can catch the ball out of the backfield.

Ben Roethlisberger is starting to connect more on passes farther than a handful of yards downfield.

Making the playoffs is never guaranteed. But the Steelers have made the playoffs in nine out of Mike Tomlin's 14 years as head coach.

The AFC has as many playoff contenders as ever before. But the Steelers are getting hot at the right time and will be playing playoff football in January.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will make the playoffs due to their improved offense.

The Steelers will make the playoffs because Harris has been everything the Steelers have needed him to be. His 3.7 yards per carry leaves room for improvement.

But he's taken the responsibility of carrying the ball 128 times and leads all rookies in rushing yards.

Harris has, more importantly, added a pass-catching element to the backfield the Steelers have lacked since the Le'Veon Bell era. Harris has 37 receptions for 273 yards, which is the second-most reception on the team.

An assist must go to the Steelers' offensive line for their growth from the start of the season. Although they still struggle too much with penalties, they've gotten more physical and have improved, particularly in run blocking.

The improved run game and offensive line have made Roethlisberger's life much easier. Roethlisberger deserves credit for improving his accuracy and pushing the ball further downfield.

If the offense can be average, the defense doesn't have to win them every game. The defense isn't as dominant as last season, but is still one of the top ten defenses in the NFL.

The Steelers will make the playoffs because their defense wins games.

Along with an improved offense, the Steelers defense has remained a strong unit. T.J. Watt is tied for second in sacks in the NFL at 8.5. Cameron Heyward is having the best season of his career, which is shocking given he's 32 years old.

The Steelers have gotten good play from Tre Norwood in the secondary, who has complemented Joe Haden well. The defense is holding opponents to 20.3 points per game, which is the seventh-fewest in the NFL.

They're not creating turnovers nearly as often as they were last season. But they still have a lot of talent, and that's without Stephon Tuitt having played a game so far this season.

The Steelers will make the playoffs because they're well coached, balanced on offense, and have great defense. They might not make it by winning the division, but they can be one of the three wild-card teams.

