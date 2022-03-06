Swedish House Mafia Tour 2022: Dates, venue, tickets, and other details

Swedish House Mafia has announced that it will release its new album, Paradise Again, on April 15, shortly after which the EDM trio will hit the road for their tour after over a decade.

The tour, slated to begin on July 29, will go all the way through September, after which it will move to Canada and will eventually hit Europe before it ends in November. The trio will also perform at Coachella this year.

Tickets for the Paradise Again tour are now available and can be bought here. Tickets begin at $35 and the prices vary according to the seats and location. Some venues have add-ons like parking available.

Swedish House Mafia 2022 US tour dates

July 29 – FTX Arena -- Miami, FL

July 31 – Amway Center -- Orlando, FL

August 3 – MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, NJ

August 5 – Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, ON

August 7 – îleSoniq Festival -- Montreal, QC

August 9 – TD Garden -- Boston, MA

August 10 – Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, PA

August 11 – Capital One Arena -- Washington, DC

August 13 – United Center -- Chicago, IL

August 17 – Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, MI

August 19 – Xcel Energy Center-- St Paul, MN

August 21 – Ball Arena -- Denver, CO

August 25 – Moody Center -- Austin, TX

August 26 – American Airlines Center -- Dallas, TX

August 27 – Toyota Center -- Houston, TX

August 30 – Footprint Center -- Phoenix, AZ

September 2 – T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, NV

September 4 – Pechanga Arena -- San Diego, CA

September 13 – Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, BC

September 14 – Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, WA

September 16 – Chase Center -- San Francisco, CA

More about the Swedish House Mafia's return

The announcement for the new album comes a day after the band released a music video for Redlight in collaboration with the iconic Sting.

Swedish House Mafia returned as a trio only last year after a very long hiatus with their new release, It Gets Better. The group has also released singles like Lifetime with Ty Dolla $ign, One Symphony, and Moth to a Flame (a collaboration with the Weekend).

The trio of Sebastian Ingrosso, Axwell, and Steve Angello split nearly a decade back and explored their solo journeys before reuniting for a show at Miami's Ultra Music Festival in 2018.

"We were in tears. Everybody was in tears."

Ingrosso told BBC News speaking about the set.

"We bumped into a lot of people backstage that were crying, also. Artists that we'd known for 10, 15 years. It was such an emotion, you could cut the energy with a scissor. The first second that the Kabuki (curtain) dropped and we were on stage, I felt like, 'We're gonna do this again'."

Angello added.

