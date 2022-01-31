New music releases: January 28, 2022

Friday is any audiophiles' favorite day of the week, with new music hitting the charts. Songs remain a significant source of solace for many, particularly during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With concerts and live shows becoming increasingly rare, musicians spend more time in recording studios, churning out many tracks. This week saw many R&B releases from big industry names like The Chainsmokers, Tori Kelly, and Charli XCX.

Continue reading to see some of the top picks for new songs and albums to listen to this week.

Best of new music for fourth week of January

1) High - The Chainsmokers

High is the lead song from The Chainsmokers' upcoming fourth studio album, presently untitled. It is their first new release in over two years, following the release of their third studio album, World War Joy, in December 2019.

The song is stylistically different from the music duo's prior work, combining hip-hop and R&B elements into their characteristic EDM-pop sound.

2) Vice City - XXXTENTACION

Vice City was first made by late singer-rapper XXXTENTACION in 2014, and it was one of the first publicly available songs on his Soundcloud. For years, fans have been clamoring for the song to be released on streaming sites, and his management finally heard their wish.

Vice City has a sample from Laura Mvula's song, Sing to the Moon, and is only available for streaming in a few international areas right now.

3) Beg For You - Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama

For her new track Beg for You, Charli XCX has teamed up with Rina Sawayama. It will be featured on Charli XCX's next album, Crash, which will be released on March 18.

The song follows the November release of Charli's LP song New Shapes, a music duet with Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens.

4) 26 - Lauv

26 is Lauv's first release of the year, and it sets the tone for his eagerly anticipated second full-length album, slated to drop later in 2022. The artist's candid lyrics construct vivid visions with cinematic and reflective phrases over a subtle soundscape created by a sped-up guitar riff and hypnotic beat on the track.

5) Real Thing - Pink Sweat$, Tori Kelly

Tori Kelly supported Pink Sweat$ with her outstanding melodies on Real Thing.

The song appears on Pink's album Pink Moon as track #6, bringing Pink Sweat$'s definition of love to life. The intimate, soft track is heightened by the supporting vocals of Tori Kelly.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer