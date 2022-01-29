What does XCX mean in Charli XCX? Meaning explored as 'Beg For You' singer's 'Alone Together' documentary releases

Charli XCX is an English singer and songwriter who has recently shared the new trailer for her documentary film Alone Together, which releases on January 28, 2022 on Hulu.

The upcoming documentary features the process of making the singer's 2020 album How I’m Feeling Now. Recorded over five weeks on Zoom, the documentary is expected to be an interesting feature given its medium of production.

Who is Charli XCX, and what does XCX stand for in her name?

Charlotte Emma Aitchison, the Cambridge-born singer-songwriter, is known professionally as Charli XCX. She began her journey by posting songs on Myspace in 2008, and soon after her talent was discovered, Charli started climbing the ladder of success.

In 2010, the singer signed a recording contract with Asylum Records, releasing a series of singles and mixtapes throughout 2011 and 2012, and in 2012, she rose to prominence with the Icona Pop collaboration I Love It, which became an international success.

Charli XCX has also collaborated with acclaimed musicians and has co-written songs like Iggy Azalea's Beg for It (2014), Selena Gomez's Same Old Love (2015), Blondie's Tonight (2017), and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's collaboration Señorita (2019).

Charli also announced her next album, Crash, in November, which will feature her new song New Shapes. The album is set to be released on March 18, 2022. The musician premiered her latest hit, Beg For You featuring Rina Sawayama, on January 27.

The XCX in the singer's stage name has always intrigued fans and raised a lot of questions and speculations regarding it. Evidently, XCX was the singer's MSN screen name, and it stands for "Kiss Charli Kiss". The singer decided to keep the name, which stuck with her through her success.

More about 'Alone Together'

Alone Together, Charli XCX's upcoming documentary, is a product of the pandemic and the lockdown that followed in the wake of it. Unable to proceed with her tours and concerts, the singer wrote an album and did it via Zoom, with the help of her legion of fans. Charli recorded the experience of the entire process, which she turned into a documentary special titled Alone Together.

The trailer of the documentary begins with Charli at home admitting her insecurities and fears, which give us a glimpse of the crushing loneliness so many of us were plunged into in the wake of the pandemic in 2020.

Charli invited people to contribute ideas for her album in an attempt to bring people together in times of uncertainty and loneliness. It was a beautiful gesture, and the documentary walks viewers through the entire process of it.

Edited by R. Elahi