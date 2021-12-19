"This is a total bummer": Fans react to Charli XCX's Saturday Night Live exit over fear of Omicron

Saturday Night Live has canceled the live audience for tonight’s show, which is set to have actor Paul Rudd as the host. While the step seems to have been taken in light of the recent Omicron scare, fans of the show have mixed feelings about it.
SNL's official Twitter account has released information regarding the same,
Charli XCX mentioned in a tweet that she would not perform due to the limited crew being allowed at SNL tonight and has asked everyone to look after themselves and get vaccinated.
A tipster told The Post that the cast and crew were already rehearsing for the latest episode being hosted by Paul Rudd with Charli XCX on the afternoon of December 18.
Twitter users react to the decision taken by the makers of Saturday Night Live
The makers of the show decided to go ahead with no audience and limited crew so that everyone remained safe, with the same having applied to Charli canceling her performance. However, Twitter users had mixed reactions towards the decision.
Saturday Night Live is not the only show to have suffered the wrath of the Omnicron variant outbreak. Many Broadway shows were temporarily shut down this week in fear of the Covid-19.
New York had recorded a total of more than 21,000 new infections in 24 hours on December 17 following the spread of Delta and Omnicron variants.
Saturday Night Live crew members contract Covid-19
The show had initially planned to postpone the production after four actors tested positive for Covid-19 and three more withdrew due to fear of coming to the NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Center.
A few sources claimed that executive producer Lorne Michaels had tested positive. However, the claims have been confirmed to be false.
A source told The Post that one of the cast members, Cecily Strong, was the only person concerned about the outbreak.
The show tweeted on the afternoon of December 18 that ticket-holders for the upcoming show would be contacted. The organizers also added that those who had won tickets to the show would receive further information.
