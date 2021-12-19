"This is a total bummer": Fans react to Charli XCX's Saturday Night Live exit over fear of Omicron

Saturday Night Live has canceled the live audience for tonight’s show, which is set to have actor Paul Rudd as the host. While the step seems to have been taken in light of the recent Omicron scare, fans of the show have mixed feelings about it.

SNL's official Twitter account has released information regarding the same,

Saturday Night Live - SNL @nbcsnl Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of “Saturday Night Live” and the show will have limited cast and crew. Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of “Saturday Night Live” and the show will have limited cast and crew.

Saturday Night Live - SNL @nbcsnl The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol. The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol.

Charli XCX mentioned in a tweet that she would not perform due to the limited crew being allowed at SNL tonight and has asked everyone to look after themselves and get vaccinated.

A tipster told The Post that the cast and crew were already rehearsing for the latest episode being hosted by Paul Rudd with Charli XCX on the afternoon of December 18.

Twitter users react to the decision taken by the makers of Saturday Night Live

The makers of the show decided to go ahead with no audience and limited crew so that everyone remained safe, with the same having applied to Charli canceling her performance. However, Twitter users had mixed reactions towards the decision.

CreedThoughts.Gov @CreedDotGov @charli_xcx @lookner Very interesting. 30 Rock has multiple studios or they could tape the performance prior to air when less people are there. Thinking there’s more to this. @charli_xcx @lookner Very interesting. 30 Rock has multiple studios or they could tape the performance prior to air when less people are there. Thinking there’s more to this.

expel Marjorie Taylor Greene @Alecsputnik @CreedDotGov @charli_xcx

There's a conspiracy.



Or maybe cases are rising, hospitalizations are rising and a company decided to error on the side of safety.



Or your thing. @lookner Wow, you figured it out.There's a conspiracy.Or maybe cases are rising, hospitalizations are rising and a company decided to error on the side of safety.Or your thing. @CreedDotGov @charli_xcx @lookner Wow, you figured it out.There's a conspiracy.Or maybe cases are rising, hospitalizations are rising and a company decided to error on the side of safety.Or your thing.

JeffCatlett @JeffCatlett @charli_xcx @lookner If all are vaccinated, why cancel? Just tuff if out if you fall ill. @charli_xcx @lookner If all are vaccinated, why cancel? Just tuff if out if you fall ill.

Michel Filion @MichelFilion1 @JeffCatlett @charli_xcx @lookner What if a crew member has a young baby at home or is taking care of the elderly or a friend with cancer? Do you really want these people sick with a breakthrough infection even for a few days? @JeffCatlett @charli_xcx @lookner What if a crew member has a young baby at home or is taking care of the elderly or a friend with cancer? Do you really want these people sick with a breakthrough infection even for a few days?

Eric Lipson #DemocratForLife @lipsoneric @nbcsnl Omicron variant does care if your vaccinated and boosted. I am and now sick in bed with COVID. And thanks to science not in the hospital on a ventilator. Those not vaxxed will pay the price with their lives. @nbcsnl Omicron variant does care if your vaccinated and boosted. I am and now sick in bed with COVID. And thanks to science not in the hospital on a ventilator. Those not vaxxed will pay the price with their lives.

Joe Stout @DadaFiSH4 @nbcsnl If only there were small and simple things everyone could do to stop the spread. @nbcsnl If only there were small and simple things everyone could do to stop the spread.

Kristin Casey @MsKristinCasey @nbcsnl You mean the Omicron variant that feels like a mild cold and has yet to kill one single person worldwide? @nbcsnl You mean the Omicron variant that feels like a mild cold and has yet to kill one single person worldwide?

Draxelsledge @draxelsledge @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live is still on tv??!! Who knew??? @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live is still on tv??!! Who knew???

Saturday Night Live is not the only show to have suffered the wrath of the Omnicron variant outbreak. Many Broadway shows were temporarily shut down this week in fear of the Covid-19.

New York had recorded a total of more than 21,000 new infections in 24 hours on December 17 following the spread of Delta and Omnicron variants.

Saturday Night Live crew members contract Covid-19

Paul Rudd is the host of the latest episode on Saturday Night Live (Image by Gary Gershoff via Getty Images)

The show had initially planned to postpone the production after four actors tested positive for Covid-19 and three more withdrew due to fear of coming to the NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Center.

A few sources claimed that executive producer Lorne Michaels had tested positive. However, the claims have been confirmed to be false.

A source told The Post that one of the cast members, Cecily Strong, was the only person concerned about the outbreak.

The show tweeted on the afternoon of December 18 that ticket-holders for the upcoming show would be contacted. The organizers also added that those who had won tickets to the show would receive further information.

