Was Jethro vaccinated? Tributes pour in as Cornish comedian dies of COVID-19 at 73

Cornish comedian Jethro recently passed away after contracting Covid-19. Also known as Geoffrey Rowe, he was 73 years old at the time.

Rowe’s death was confirmed by his family on his Facebook page, where they said he died on December 14 and that their lives would never be the same without him. Rowe’s manager, John Miles, said:

"He just loved to make people laugh ... and he did make millions of people laugh."

Trish Brocks @TrishBrocks



RIP Jethro, lets keep politics out of this one. Jethro dies after battle with cancer AND 3 Covid jabs, yet his agent says 'died from Covid'.RIP Jethro, lets keep politics out of this one. dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1… Jethro dies after battle with cancer AND 3 Covid jabs, yet his agent says 'died from Covid'. RIP Jethro, lets keep politics out of this one. dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1…

Rowe’s family had also asked everyone for privacy at the time and requested some space to grieve for the loss.

Although Rowe died because of Covid-19, the comedian was vaccinated for Covid-19, according to Sky News. He was double jabbed and had received a booster vaccination.

Everything to know about Jethro

Born on March 8, 1948, in St Buryan, Cornwall, he was a popular stand-up comedian and singer. His father was a farmer, and Jethro was employed as a carpenter at the Levant tin mine after completing school.

Geoffrey Rowe died after contracting Covid-19 (Image via wightspirit/Twitter)

Geoffrey joined as a bass singer in St Just’s local operatic society and toured pubs and clubs in Cornwall. He then played rugby as a prop forward for Penzance & Newlyn from 1967 in around 100 matches.

He eventually became popular in Cornwall and Devon between 1970s and 1980s and performed for the first time on television on the Des O’Connor Show in 1990 and made appearences on other shows. He was then also seen on Jim Davidson’s programs.

Rowe produced his first video in 1993 and claimed to have sold around 250,000 theatre seats in a year and then appeared in a Royal Variety Performance in 2001.

He then announced his retirement from public performances towards the end of 2020 and the pending shows were later postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Twitter reacts to Jethro’s death

Rowe was one of the most popular comedians of all time. Fans were shocked to learn of his death and paid tribute on Twitter as soon as the news broke.

TheVerminator @Ben82048822 RIP JETHRO WHAT A LEGEND RIP JETHRO WHAT A LEGEND https://t.co/Q0gIsHryZ1

🌻Jessie Rae MUA🌻 @JessiieLynn90 RIP #Jethro 💔 I had the pleasure of seeing you a couple of years ago at the kings lynn corn exchange with my grandad. make them laugh up there. 😇 RIP #Jethro 💔 I had the pleasure of seeing you a couple of years ago at the kings lynn corn exchange with my grandad. make them laugh up there. 😇 https://t.co/qBfQmi3Up5

Rob Osborne ⭐️⭐️ @RobOsborne19 RIP Jethro. A properly funny man and one of the best to do it. ❤️ RIP Jethro. A properly funny man and one of the best to do it. ❤️ https://t.co/VFJyHT107W

Jim Davidson @JimDOfficial



RIP Jethro, you will be greatly missed.



youtu.be/VHHDG2FHti8 My good friend Jethro has left us.RIP Jethro, you will be greatly missed. My good friend Jethro has left us.RIP Jethro, you will be greatly missed.youtu.be/VHHDG2FHti8 https://t.co/g3QFmF0tv0

Simon James @UKMondoMan In tribute to the passing of Cornish comedy legend #Jethro - here is a train not stopping at Camborne on a Wednesday. If you know, you know. RIP Pard 🚂💔 In tribute to the passing of Cornish comedy legend #Jethro - here is a train not stopping at Camborne on a Wednesday. If you know, you know. RIP Pard 🚂💔 https://t.co/0uWeArXffB

Also Read Article Continues below

The comedian is survived by his wife Jennie, sons Jesse and Lanyon, stepdaughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey and grandchildren.

Edited by R. Elahi