Was Jethro vaccinated? Tributes pour in as Cornish comedian dies of COVID-19 at 73

Cornish comedian Jethro recently passed away after contracting Covid-19. Also known as Geoffrey Rowe, he was 73 years old at the time.
Rowe’s death was confirmed by his family on his Facebook page, where they said he died on December 14 and that their lives would never be the same without him. Rowe’s manager, John Miles, said:
"He just loved to make people laugh ... and he did make millions of people laugh."
Rowe’s family had also asked everyone for privacy at the time and requested some space to grieve for the loss.
Although Rowe died because of Covid-19, the comedian was vaccinated for Covid-19, according to Sky News. He was double jabbed and had received a booster vaccination.
Everything to know about Jethro
Born on March 8, 1948, in St Buryan, Cornwall, he was a popular stand-up comedian and singer. His father was a farmer, and Jethro was employed as a carpenter at the Levant tin mine after completing school.
Geoffrey joined as a bass singer in St Just’s local operatic society and toured pubs and clubs in Cornwall. He then played rugby as a prop forward for Penzance & Newlyn from 1967 in around 100 matches.
He eventually became popular in Cornwall and Devon between 1970s and 1980s and performed for the first time on television on the Des O’Connor Show in 1990 and made appearences on other shows. He was then also seen on Jim Davidson’s programs.
Rowe produced his first video in 1993 and claimed to have sold around 250,000 theatre seats in a year and then appeared in a Royal Variety Performance in 2001.
He then announced his retirement from public performances towards the end of 2020 and the pending shows were later postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Twitter reacts to Jethro’s death
Rowe was one of the most popular comedians of all time. Fans were shocked to learn of his death and paid tribute on Twitter as soon as the news broke.
The comedian is survived by his wife Jennie, sons Jesse and Lanyon, stepdaughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey and grandchildren.