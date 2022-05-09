Travis Scott returns to the stage for first time since Astroworld concert tragedy

Travis Scott, on Sunday, gave his first public performance since the Astroworld Tragedy in 2021. The singer performed at E11even, a club in Miami, when the Miami Grand Prix was also held in the city as part of the 2022 Formula One World Championship. Scott was reportedly on stage for 45 minutes and performed his hit numbers, including Goosebumps, Sicko Mode, Highest in the Room, and Pick Up the Phone.

Travis Scott was also joined on stage by Migos’ Quavo for a rendition of their 2017 single Dubai Sh*t. According to TMZ, other music celebrities that attended the festival were Future, Tyga, Zedd, will.i.am, and Busta Rhymes.

TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE 🎪 RodeoTheAlbum @RodeoTheAlbum Travis Scott and Quavo performing Pick Up The Phone last night in Miami Travis Scott and Quavo performing Pick Up The Phone last night in Miami https://t.co/A8hZQL4O6d

Fans react to Travis Scott’s first public performance

Fans took to Twitter to respond to Scott’s first public performance since 2021. The singer had previously performed privately on after-party sets at this year’s Coachella festival and at a pre-Oscars party.

3ddy444 @eddytorres123 we need another bad bunny X Travis trackkkkk Travis Scott vibing to bad bunnywe need another bad bunny X Travis trackkkkk Travis Scott vibing to bad bunny✨✨ we need another bad bunny X Travis trackkkkk https://t.co/qslA5XYk8y

TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 @dailytrvisxx Travis Scott performing Antidote at E11EVEN club Travis Scott performing Antidote at E11EVEN club https://t.co/fnu9It46HJ

What happened during Travis Scott’s concert at the Astroworld 2021

Travis Scott was among the headliners at the Astroworld Festival on November 8, 2021, at NRG Park in Houston. During his performance, there was a crowd surge that claimed ten lives, including the life of a 9-year-old. The stampede left hundreds injured.

Scott had previously mentioned that he was unaware of the mishap until his set was over and could not hear the screams from the audience. He also noted that the Houston police allowed him to finish his set for 40 minutes after the crowd started rushing toward his stage.

After the tragedy, Scott was removed as a headliner from Coachella and Day N Vegas. However, he has been announced as a headliner for the upcoming Primavera festivals, slated to be held in November.

Earlier this year, the 31-year-old singer launched Project HEAL to provide $5 million for youth-focused initiatives among the marginalized and at-risk communities.

Scott, in a social media post, wrote:

"Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community. Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change."

Scott is slated to release a new album

Earlier in April, Travis Scott's upcoming album Utopia was teased on billboards in California during the Coachella festival. The billboards on the Interstate 10 (I-10) highway read:

“PSST……. Looking for UTOPIA? WRONG WAY!”

Utopia is Scott's fourth studio album that the singer will release on his label, Cactus Jack.

