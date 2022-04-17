Coachella 2022 outfits: 6 best-dressed women

After two years of deferral caused by COVID-19 pandemic, safety policy changes, and months of headliner turbulence, the Coachella Music Festival 2022, finally made a comeback this weekend. It's not an exaggeration to say that everyone is looking forward to heart-throbbing music and fashion.

This year, the Coachella Music and Arts Valley Festival was organized at The Empire Polo Club in Indio, California from April 15 to 17, will take a break and resume again from April 22 to 24. America’s finest music festival is all set to feature two jam-packed weekends along with a star-studded setlist.

Coachella 2022 is undoubtedly setting tones for this year's best-dressed attendees. The Californian desert is only going to get hotter, with Jordyn Jones’ cutout midi as well as with Kim Kardashian’s body-hugging attire. Don't worry if you weren't able to get a ticket to see all of your favorite celebs. Here's a list of the best-dressed females who jazzed up the event with their head-turning outfits.

Six head-turning female looks from Coachella 2022

1) Raquel Leviss was loaded with flowers

For a balmy Coachella weekend, Raquel Leviss wore a flowery dress from For Love and Lemons. Her $378 USD white-toned sheer outfit was intricately decorated with pink flowers and green leaves. The actress beautifully complemented her exquisite outfit with a blush pink crossbody bag.

In her floral attire, she added a pink hat from an Australian hatmaker, Lack of Color. Her $149 USD Stardust Rancher headgear featured stiffened wool fedora made with rigid crown design.

2) Jordyn Jones dazzled in flamy pink outfit

The Dance Camp actress Jordyn Jones was sported a glamorous White Fox and Night Like This mini dress for Coachella Day-1 that was adorned with pink flame prints all over. Her $59.99 USD outfit appeared flawless with cutouts on the midriff.

Jordyn wore a dainty necklace ($690 USD) along with a Petit CD Choker ($630 USD), both of which belonged to Dio(r) revolution range of Christian Dior. She also added an opulent Cartier Love White Gold Bracelet worth $7,400 USD to accessorize her look. Lastly, she sported a pair of chunky black boots from Dr. Martens Jadon that retailed for $200 USD.

3) Vanessa Hudgens was covered with metallic chains

Coachella 2022 was sparkling with Vanessa Hudgens' chainmail dress. The Princess Switch actress was donning a dazzling sheer outfit. Her $2,975 USD lavish metal chain minidress was designed by Los Angeles-based vegan and sustainable fashion label Natalia Fedner.

Vanessa also held a Maison Valentino’s beige-colored finely knitted handbag, which was embellished with symmetrically placed gold studs. She adorned her complete outfit with multiple intricate accessories including rings, necklaces, layered neck chains, and bracelets, all of which were from LA-based handmade jewelry label Jacquie Aiche.

The actress got her nails done by renowned nail artist Zola Ganzorigt. And the brains behind her complete look was her stylist Rachel Haas.

4) Alessandra Ambrosio in an all-white PatBO

Alessandra Ambrosio looked adorable in her all-white ensemble that was designed by Patricia Bonaldi’s PatBO. Her $695 USD corset crepe jumpsuit was embraced with zig-zag designs all over. Her graceful outfit was beautified with cutouts on the midriffs.

She also accessorized her outfit with multiple jewelry pieces, all of which were designs of Jacquie Aiche. Ambrosio’s sun-kissed makeup was done by LA-based makeup artist Leah Darcy.

5) Storm Reid wore a vibrant crocheted blouse

Storm Reid impressed her fans with her Y2K-inspired look. For Coachella Day 1, she wore a $2,440 USD halter-neck crocheted top with a $980 USD metallic-effect straight-leg trousers, both of which were designed by ETRO.

To accessorize her look, Storm picked $313 USD Lucent hoop earrings and $444 USD Octagon Pave sunglasses by Swarovski. Her look was an ideal assortment of fashion labels, which also featured New Balance x Ganni Rainbow Tech Sneakers worth $150 USD.

6) Kim Kardashian in Rick Owens for Day 2

Kim Kardashian stole hearts with her Rick Owens monochromatic ensemble. She appeared for Coachella Day 2’s Revolve event wearing a one shoulder cotton crop top worth $520 USD along with a similarly colored knit split maxi skirt priced at $340 USD.

The reality-TV star beautifully paired her Rick Owens outfit with her Coperni Mini Swipe Bag that retails for $590. Lastly, she finished off her look with a pair of 115mm Prisca leather lace-up sandals by Manolo Blahnik.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan