How old is Kristen McMenamy? All about the American model as she closes Maison Valentino show in Paris

American model Kristen McMenamy flawlessly strutted Maison Valentino’s Fall Winter 2022 runway on March 7. Looking at life through rose-colored glasses, the label’s collection was beautifully painted in pink.

Kristen’s impressive show-stopper ingress in an all-pink gown was lauded by the audience. The model sported Pierpaolo’s creation, which featured a drop-down gown with plunging neckline and long-sleeves.

The designer’s vision in pink resulted in a picturesque collection, which seemed easy on the eyes. Pierpaolo Piccioli’s latest collection exhibited a unique blend of monochromatic designs and craftsmanship.

The brand new collection comprises of dazzling oversized knits, flowing dresses, see-through attire, loose-fitting pants, precisely crafted lacy finery, sequin tops, and chiffon garbs.

Kristen McMenamy’s life and line of work

Although some may find it tough to believe, the iconic non-conformist supermodel, Kristen McMenamy, is 57 years old.

The old stager fashion diva was born on December 13, 1964, in Easton, Pennsylvania. She studied at Notre Dame High School, and since her school days, Kristen was determined to be a model.

Living with a lean body, McMenamy faced multiple rejections and failures in life. Many modeling agencies refuted her offer of work.

Later, as a result of her endurance, she began working with many modeling agencies, including Elite Model Management and Ford Models.

The most flourishing years of her career commenced in 1985, during which she climbed up the ladder of success. McMenamy has worked for many world-class fashion designers like Jean Paul Gaultier, Isaac Mizrahi, Todd Oldham, and Thierry Mugler.

Numerous global fashion labels have also featured Kristen in their campaigns, including Versace, Chanel, Giorgio Armani, Valentino, Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Lanvin, Yohji Yamamoto, Chloé, and Moschino.

Besides, she became Chanel’s muse in 1985 and worked with one of the most eminent fashion designers, Karl Lagerfeld.

Expectedly, the supermodel was exhibited in multiple big magazines like Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, People, Interview, Elle, V, i-D, Women's Wear Daily, and more. In addition, she was the face of Vogue’s cover many times.

Post 1998, the model made her comeback with Prada in 2004. Kristen McMenamy’s upturn followed an unconventional style as she stopped dyeing her hair thereafter and chose to leave them gray.

In 2005, she was the face of Marc Jacobs' Fall Winter collection. Kristen was featured in Vogue Italia’s 2009 edition. Moving on, the model also became a part of Viktor & Rolf and Louis Vuitton’s runway shows in the years 2010 and 2011 respectively.

Balenciaga’s Fall 2013 also featured the established supermodel. Kristen also opened Valentino’s SS19 runway night. Most recent of her works is British Vogue’s 2022 magazine cover shoot. Overall, the model has had a glorious and beautiful journey, and is surely an inspiration.

