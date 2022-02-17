What is LEED rating? Certification explored as 80 Prada stores go green

Prada has now become the label with the highest number of LEED certifications in the luxury sector. The information was shared by the brand’s recent press release.

The Italian fashion house collaborated with the Future Green Building organization to announce its LEED achievements.

The label is focussing on its retail network to accelerate the pace of its sustainability drive. It measures and stores important data on air quality, which is used to assess its environmental impact.

What is the LEED rating?

The U.S. Green Building Council initiated the LEED certification back in 2000. The rating system was first implemented in the United States of America and later became the world’s most extensively used green building assessment system.

The certification works on the basis of a credit awarding system. For assessment, the elements of sustainable development which are directly related to buildings are evaluated.

The rating has four different levels of certification: Certified (40-49 points), Silver (50-59 points), Gold (60-79 points) and Platinum (80+ points). The rating points are directly proportional to the number of sustainable and eco-friendly elements included in the design of any building.

Besides evaluating, it prepares a framework for efficient, healthy, carbon and cost-saving green buildings. The certification accepted across the globe is a symbol of sustainability, achievement, and leadership.

Objectives of LEED System

The assessment system aims to create better buildings by reducing the anthropogenic impact of global climate change.

It focuses on protecting and restoring water resources and works to enhance individual human health.

The system safeguards and works to improve biodiversity and ecosystem services while promoting the use of sustainable and regenerative materials, with a goal to improve quality of life.

More about Prada's LEED certification

Prada makes use of the Arc technology platform to monitor, manage, and ameliorate the performance of its shops with regards to waste management, energy and water consumption, product shipping and people’s well-being.

As a result of its progressive efforts, Prada was awarded 80 LEED certifications for its monobrand stores worldwide. Furthermore, Prada is targeting 300 certified stores by 2024.

The brand’s Miu Miu store inside the International APM luxury shopping mall in Shanghai was the first luxury shop to receive LEED’s highest "Platinum" certification.

Prada’s flagship store in London, Parisian stores in Rue de Grenelle (Prada) and Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré (Miu Miu), along with those located in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele and Montenapoleone in Milan, are a few of its LEED-certified stores.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee