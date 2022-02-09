Prada X Ubisoft's Riders Republic: 5 things to know about the collab

Prada is entering into a partnership with Ubisoft’s Riders Republic. The latter is an outdoor multiplayer sports game from the popular French gaming company Ubisoft.

Prada will be designing outfits for the characters of the game alongside offering branded sports gear. The collab takes the fashion house forward into the world of metaverse.

In a statement, the label opened up on the collaboration and stated,

“This provides a new platform for Prada Linea Rossa, where influences drawn from the world of technical sportswear are blended with streamlined silhouettes to redefine the idea of modern luxury,”

“High-performance urban designs are crafted using innovative technologies and textiles, which are translated into the virtual world of Riders Republic.”

5 things to know about Prada x Ubisoft’s Riders Republic collab

1) Prada is teaming up with Riders Republic for the latest events, designer outfits, gear, and more. The sports game can be played for free on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S from February 10 at 11.00 am PT until February 14 at 11.00 am PT. The game is now pre-loaded on PlayStation.

2) Various segments of Riders Ridge are now beautified with the colors of Prada. The fashion brand’s iconic Linea Rossa red stripe pattern is used in the game. The latest event, Prada Beyond the Line gives access to use the Faction x Prada Linea Rossa skis, the Riders Republic jumbo bike, and the newly designed freestyle snowmobile for free in one of the Republic's biggest snow parks.

3) The Republic's daredevils will be dressed in Prada. The fashion label crafted three exclusive in-game outfits for Riders Republic. The first outfit will be unlocked by competing in the Shackdaddy Bandits' weekly challenges, while the two will be accessible through the new Prada sponsor program.

4) The latest fashion label gear, which comprises of a bike, skis, and a snowboard, is also part of the collab. The gears will be handy through the Prada sponsor program on February 16. Riders Republic members will be able to personalize their characters in Prada’s sportswear along with sports equipment customisation.

5) Gamers who actively go skiing, biking, snowboarding, wingsuiting, and rocket wingsuiting to the American National Parks can even access the digital looks and equipment. Three outfit prints, which are titled The Flame, Wild Stripes, and Camouflage Rock, have been made available from February 8 onwards.

The luxury fashion house is working in line with a handful of major luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, Balmain, Ralph Lauren, and Burberry, that have already jumped into gaming. Further, the partnership will strengthen the brand’s position among Riders Republic’s young consumers.

In other news, Prada entered into collaboration with Adidas to release its first NFT, a user-generated, creator-owned art project.

