From harp dress to serving tray top, Moschino’s FW2022 collection leaves internet in awe

Quite recently, Moschino unveiled its extraordinary Fall Winter 2022 collection as a part of Milan Fashion Week. The brand’s creative director, Jeremy Scott, took the audience through a fairy tale.

The label's brand new collection draws inspiration from the bedroom scene of Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey for the set of its runway.

All those fascinated with Disney's Beauty and the Beast must have quickly recalled the mansion and furniture setup of that musical romantic story. This collection also bears resemblance to the fictional story.

According to Vogue Italia, while sharing his ideas behind the Moschino Fall/Winter 2022-2023 collection, Jeremy said:

“I was thinking about the furniture you'd find in a mansion: the Chesterfield dresser, grandfather clocks picture frames, Persian rugs, birdcages!”

The luxury fashion label leaves no stone unturned when it comes to creativity and innovation in fashion. For the latest collection, the gowns are built-in with harps and shaped like a serving tray that reminds of the furniture of the fictional movie.

Further, the exquisite outfits, designed like a candle stand and grandfather's clock, appeared flawless, just like Lumiere and Cogsworth from Beauty and the Beast. The entire collection and runway show left all internet users stunned.

Moschino’s FW2022 collection stuns social media

The Italian fashion house offers spectacular designs, taking creativity and imagination to another level. The dress with a harp attached behind it especially attracted fans' attention, and one user wrote:

“That harp dress thouggh!”

Netizens were awe inspired with the Italian label's latest collection (Image via VogueFrance/Instagram)

Anhother wrote their review of the collection as:

“Absolutely gorgeous! VERY Creatively done!”

One user was reminded of the tea-party song from Beauty and the Beast, commenting:

“BE OUR GUEST, BE OUR GUEST! PUT OUR SERVICE TO THE TEST!”

Netizens were awe inspired with Moschino's latest collection (Image via VogueFrance/Instagram)

Someone highlighted the movie name from which the idea of the harp dress was picked, and wrote:

“The harp is from a Disney cartoon called Fun and Fancy Free.”

Some wrote that the collection was “fantastic” and “exceptional”, while others who couldn’t get enough of it wrote:

“I guess show must go on.”

Netizens were awe inspired with Moschino's latest collection (Image via Instagram/VogueFrance)

A user who was reminded of the tea party scene was offering tea in the comments, saying:

“Tea party anyone?”

Another who loved the chandelier lamp dress, commented:

“Love the chandelier lamp”

Netizens were awe inspired with Moschino's latest collection (Image via VogueFrance/Instagram)

Some fans had advice Jeremy, saying:

“Jeremy should rewatch Disney cartoons and get over”

Many of them were awe inspired with the brand’s runway show, and they wrote:

“This runway brings smiles to my face.”

Appreciating Jeremy’s creativity and craftsmanship, one follower said:

"Wow wow wow! Creativity and exquisite craftsmanship into an out of this world performance. Each and every piece is unexpected and beautiful."

Netizens were awe inspired with Moschino's latest collection (Image via VogueFrance/Instagram)

Another netizen quoted the Beauty and the Beast song:

"Be our.… guest! Be out guest! Put our service to the test! Tie your napkin 'round your neck, cherie and we'll provide the rest!"

Overall, the show was loved and wholeheartedly welcomed by social media users. Many of them found these designs brilliant and stylish.

Edited by Ravi Iyer