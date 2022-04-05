Adidas Predator Edge X Swarovski: Where to buy, price and more about limited-edition soccer shoes with thousands of crystals

Adidas has left sneakerheads awestruck with its out-of-the-blue partnership with Swarovski. The two brands, each blessed with a rich legacy, joined forces to remodel the iconic Predator Edge boots.

Their latest collaboration has led to the creation of the dazzling Predator Edge boots that are bejeweled with thousands of Swarovski crystals. Just like the opulent boots, the campaign is also studded with prominent soccer players including Paul Pogba, David Alaba, and Toni Duggan.

Earlier this year, another rendition of Predator Edge was released by the sportswear company. Labeled as “Zone Skin”, they were smoother in texture than the regular Predator boots, but they had curved ridges for striking and controlling the ball.

Adidas x Swarovski created crystal-studded Predator Edge boots

The Swarovski x Adidas collab has led to the creation of an unforgettable pair of boots intricately ornamented with signature crystal-cut glass pieces that are entirely molded by the 127 year-old Austrian jewelry house.

All the sneakerheads burning with curiosity can take a closer look at the Adidas Predator Edge Swarovski CRYSTAL+ via the activewear label’s official website. The dainty limited-edition pairs are priced at $395 (£300), and are easily accessible from the online store of Adidas UK.

Crystals in Focus Olive, Silver Metallic, and Magic Lime illuminate the classic three stripes of the brand, adding a touch of flamboyance. The upper body of the pair has been constructed brilliantly with four distinct ribbed sections that assist in changing directions, optimizing power, and taking charge of dribbling.

To effortlessly deal with any kind of ball contact, the pairs are made with Zone Skin uppers. The forefoot of the shoe is built with the Power Facet, which appropriately redistributes the weight and pressure to the anterior of the boot that intensifies the hits and strikes.

The distinctive laceless design of the boots is well complimented with a flexible PRIMEKNIT collar. The stretchy collar works perfectly for adaptive support, feels lightweight, and accommodates ease of entry. Moreover, the shape-wear collars keep the wearer secure and locked in. The exquisite sterling silver Adidas logo is positioned adjacent to the olive-hued collars.

The crystalline, split-tooled, firm ground outer soles of the pairs are ideal for solid traction. The avant-garde Predator Edge boots come in pastel-toned packaging.

What else has Adidas been up to?

Another quirky collaboration of the German activewear label in recent times was with the American food franchise, Waffle House, headquartered in Norcross, Georgia. The eccentric waffle themed golf shoes, priced at $210, will be available for pre-orders from Thursday, April 7 onwards via Adidas App.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee