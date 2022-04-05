Waffle House x Adidas Tour360 Golf: Release date, price, where to buy, and everything to know about the unusual collaboration 

Adidas Golf is collaborating with the Tour360 2022 model for its latest golf shoe. The popular performance shoe is in a modern version which focuses its theme on a restaurant from a local food destination in Norcross, GA, knowingly, Waffle House.

According to a press release made by the company, Waffle House "can cook up good food better than anyone else," which led to an immediate collaboration between their longtime friend and company. The iconic restaurant is collaborating with one of the most iconic shoes in golf for a Tour360 22 X Waffle House creation, dropping on April 7, 2022.

More about the Waffle House X Adidas Tour360 golf shoes

Front Office Sports @FOS Waffle House has announced a partnership with Adidas to launch a waffle-inspired golf shoe 🧇 Waffle House has announced a partnership with Adidas to launch a waffle-inspired golf shoe 🧇 https://t.co/iKoCyACmgA

The label wanted to capture the experience of eating at the Waffle House, and thus captured the restaurant-like theme for the entire shoe. Masun Denison, global footwear director of Adidas Golf, made a statement about the upcoming collaborative footwear in a press release made by the company,

“We love this time of year because more than anything else it’s an unofficial start to the golf season for everyone. Waffle House is such a well-known restaurant in Georgia and throughout the U.S., we knew it would be fun to partner with their team on a design that brings a piece of the famous restaurant to everyone, all in our flagship silhouette,” said Masun.

For this iteration of the Tour360 22, the upper is presented in an off-white colorway, which is a batter-like hue used constantly by the restaurant to fill waffle irons at more than 1900 Waffle House restaurant locations across the United States.

The upper is constructed with premium full-grain leather, which is waterproof in a familiar square shape one can see inside the waffles and can be seen embossed throughout the upper to represent the recipients of tasty toppings and give a unique and eye-catching design. The company also gives a one-year warranty for the upper's waterproof quality.

Front Office Sports @FOS The limited-edition 'Tour360 x Waffle House' will be available from Adidas for $210 starting Thursday. The limited-edition 'Tour360 x Waffle House' will be available from Adidas for $210 starting Thursday. https://t.co/aLEnQ6Q8QK

The upper then sees the iconic 3-stripes design in a dark brown accent with a hint of checkered waffle pattern, which gives a nod to the waffles at the legendary restaurant being cooked "just right." The shoe also features branding for the Waffle House at the heel with the recognizable yellow sign seen in the restaurant.

Walt Ehmer, the president and CEO of Waffle House commented on the collaboration between the two labels in a press release,

“We couldn’t have asked for a better marriage between our signature waffles, the adidas TOUR360 22 golf shoe and our signature restaurants. Who knew our famous, sweet cream waffles could also be so much fun to wear?” said Walt Ehmer.

The shoe also has detailing which is unique to each label, beyond the upper, shoe feature sockliners in a yellow hue which accentuates both the Waffle House and Adidas logos. Lastly, the shoes finish off the design with the addition of a transparent outsole, which is in a maple-syrup-likeesthetic, being spread underneath the latest SPIKEMORE traction system.

Craig Rosengarden @Avidgolfer98

adidas.com/us/tour360-22-… Cool idea or jumping the shark? Adidas coming out with a "Waffle House" golf Shoe. Cool idea or jumping the shark? Adidas coming out with a "Waffle House" golf Shoe.adidas.com/us/tour360-22-… https://t.co/vpnlKccyJB

The unique collaboration doesn't end here, the boxes in which the shoes will be packed are also custom designed to look like the restaurant's signature and the friendly service provided by them.

The limited-edition shoe will be present in both women's and men's sizes with pre-orders starting this Thrusday, April 7, 2022 at 3 PM GMT for $210 on the Adidas App, its official e-commerce site, and a few selected retailers in the United States.

