What is available in the Swarovski x Halo Infinite collection?

Halo Infinite has teamed up with Swarovski for a new sweepstakes collection that players can enter to win. Swarovski is only the latest of a long string of brands that Halo Infinite has collaborated with to promote the game and reward players.

So far, there have been plenty of other reward promotions to get involved in for Halo Infinite. Some of those brands include Rockstar Energy, Chipotle, and Razer.

Many of them have had in-game rewards for gamer use, but Swarovski went a different route with the real-life prizes that users can look forward to. However, they are far rarer than most other events.

Swarovski's Halo Infinite crystal rewards that can be won through sweepstakes

The Swarovski and Halo Infinite collection is based around crystal collectibles rather than virtual items or even discount codes. Swarovski is known for its crystal glass designs and the jewelry that customers would expect at such a company. Hence, it makes sense that they would be employed to create crystal glass collectibles for Halo Infinite.

There will be two collectibles created by the company. One is the Mjolnir helmet synonymous with the look of Master Chief. Most of the helmet is made of crystal glass, while the visor appears to be plated by gold or other materials. This piece is all one crystal and has 140 separate facets to bring the helmet to life.

The second collectible is an energy sword also made of mainly crystal glass. This collectible is made from 13 different cut crystal pieces rather than the once for the Mjolnir helmet. On the crystal part, there are two polished steel tips to finish off the energy sword. Along with the helmet, they complete a duo collection for Halo Infinite.

How many Swarovski rewards are available for Halo Infinite?

Neither Swarovski collectible is available for outright purchase. Instead, gamers must win them through the promotion that they currently have going with Halo Infinite.

Players can join the sweepstakes by going to the Swarovski website, signing up, and hoping for the best. There will be 117 total sets of collectibles, which go along with the name of Master Chief as John-117.

Considering how many users will likely sign up, it will be tough to win, but best of luck to the Halo Infinite fans attempting it.

