How to unlock the 20th anniversary rewards in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite was released after the 20th anniversary celebration of the Xbox gaming systems as a surprise announcement. Not only were players able to get their hands on the latest Halo multiplayer, but they also had some 20th anniversary rewards waiting for players in Halo Infinite.

Considering that the Halo Infinite multiplayer is free-to-play, the game and its rewards are available to nearly everyone who chooses to participate. The only catch is that PlayStation players will have to sit this one out, but PC and Xbox are both free to continue. From there, players simply need to download Halo Infinite from their given store to access their own rewards.

What are the 20th anniversary rewards for Halo Infinite, and how do players get them?

In order to earn the 20th anniversary rewards in Halo Infinite, all players need to do is login to the game. However, there's a limited time window before those rewards are no longer available to claim by the masses. The cut off date is November 22, 2021 which leaves about a week for players to download the game and sign in to the servers.

The safest bet is to play at least one match before signing off so the game can register the rewards. It would be a shame to log in and not receive a reward because there were no matches played. Quickplay matches are usually no longer than 10 minutes, so it's not a huge time commitment.

For those wondering if they'll have the chance to earn the rewards in the future, there has been no word yet. The odds of them coming back to Halo Infinite at a later date is low, so it's best to claim them now.

The free rewards for the 20th anniversary in Halo are a pretty good batch of cosmetics. Many of them are based on classic colors from past Halo games, and each will be listed below.

Halo Infinite 20th anniversary rewards:

Armor Platinum Anniversary Armor Coating

Assault Rifle Platinum Anniversary Weapon Coating

Warthog Platinum Anniversary Armor Coating

Blue Team Weapon Charm

Assembled Nameplate

Fire in Your Heart Nameplate

I Love Bees Nameplate

Margaret’s Honey Backdrop

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Considering the minimal amount of cosmetics in the game without the battle pass, having the anniversary rewards is a large boost to customization items.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider