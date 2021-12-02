How to fix Halo Infinite crashing on PC

Halo Infinite may have had a relatively clean launch in terms of bugs, but many players face problems such as crashing on PC. The good news is that the community has figured out a couple of fixes shortly after getting their hands on the game.

There are a couple of reasons that a player's Halo Infinite may be consistently crashing on PC. Some have to do with the files within the game, and others may be on the developer's end. Regardless, crashing issues are always a burden when enjoying a new game, and Halo Infinite is no different.

Methods to fix the PC crashing issues for Halo Infinite

To start, players can try a method that typically works on most PC games when crashing is an issue. They may need to verify the game files, especially after a new update, which can be done quickly on the Steam platform.

First, players will need to open up steam and go to their games library to look for Halo Infinite. At this point, right-click Halo Infinite and look for the properties section of the tab. Here, players can select the verify files option and let Steam run the process on the game. This should update everything and make sure the game's files work accordingly.

When players attempt fixes like verifying files, they won't always work, which is the case for most PC crash issues. If players want to try uninstalling as a last resort, that's certainly an option that may fix some of the files. However, there's another solution that has been touted with plenty of success within Halo Infinite.

Removing High-Res textures to fix crashin in Halo Infinite

Players noticed pretty fast that one of the main aspects of Halo Infinite causing crashes was the High-Res textures. These textures are automatically downloaded and copied to the game when Halo Infinite is installed on PC.

These textures seem to be causing plenty of crashes on top of causing frame rate issues for players of all kinds. Many players have removed these files and found great success within their game's performance.

To remove them, players can head to the properties once again, but instead, go to the DLC section of the game. Uncheck the High-Res texture pack and reload Halo Infinite. This should hopefully fix the crashes if the file verification doesn't work.

