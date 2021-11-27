How to use weapon variants in Halo Infinite multiplayer

Information on weapon variants within Halo Infinite has been scarce so far, but one new way to use them has recently been figured out. While many are already aware of the weapon variants in the upcoming campaign, there is a way to use the said arsenal in Halo Infinite multiplayer.

Weapon variants have appeared in past Halo games, but Halo Infinite is the latest entry in the franchise to make use of them. In essence, weapon variants change the way the normal weapons in the game function.

For example, one variant makes the sniper rifle shoot much faster but it takes two shots to eliminate enemies. There are plenty of other variants to try out within Halo Infinite as well.

How to start using weapon variants in Halo Infinite multiplayer

Currently, there are no official modes for matchmaking that allow players to use weapon variants in Halo Infinite. But there is a way to use them if players are willing to go to custom games. There, one can go up against enemy Spartans, or other friends who want to search for variants.

The game mode that players will need to play is Fiesta, which was added in Halo Infinite through the Fracture: Tenrai event. This mode will spawn them with new weapons every time they die or a match begins.

Both weapons that they spawn with will be completely random, aside from giving duplicates. But in matchmaking, Fiesta only gives Spartans base weapons.

In custom games, the same rules apply for Fiesta, aside from the base weapons. Instead, players will have a chance to spawn with all kinds of weapon variants, but it is all by random chance.

To do this, one should start up a custom Fiesta Slayer match. Then they will need to go to their settings and find the sandbox options. Under the weapon settings in sandbox, everything needs to be set to "on" in order for the weapon variants to spawn.

Weapon variants in Halo Infinite beyond Fiesta

Currently, Fiesta is the only way to use weapon variants for the general public, or within multiplayer at all. There have already been reports of variants in the campaign, but most of the information is still under lock and key.

It's possible that these variants will go away next week when the Tenrai event comes to a close. So, Halo Infinite players should try them out against bots in custom games while they can.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul