What are the Rockstar rewards for Halo Infinite?

Rockstar and Halo Infinite have teamed up to give players promotional rewards, as the multiplayer releases for the world to play. Game reward promotions are nothing new, and they offer a chance for cosmetics or XP boosts in games like Call of Duty and Halo Infinite.

The Rockstar promotion brings Halo Infinite art to the retail cans which players can buy to collect and use the given codes. Each code that players use gives guaranteed in-game rewards on top of the chance to win some much bigger prizes. The more cans and codes that players get for the Rockstar promotion, the more rewards that will be available to them in Halo Infinite.

In-game rewards included in the Rockstar and Halo Infinite promotion

Most players who participate in the Rockstar and Halo Infinite promotions will end up with in-game multiplayer rewards. They are the most abundant and are guaranteed for players, unlike some of the other large prizes in the promotions.

For the in-game rewards, there are tiers that players can earn based on how many codes they have and which products they buy. The main product is Rockstar cans, of course, which will all have codes printed under the can tab. Tiers and rewards that players can unlock are listed below.

Rockstar in-game Halo Infinite rewards:

Code 1 Power Bundle - 2XP + 2 swaps

Code 2 MA40 Bundle - Weapon Coating + 2XP

Code 3 Power Bundle - 2XP + 2 swaps

Code 4 Warthog Bundle - Vehicle Coating + 2XP

Code 5 Power Bundle - 2XP + 2 Swaps

Code 6 Emblem Bundle - Emblem + 2XP

Codes 7-120 - 2XP + 2 Swaps

Circle K Code 1 - Razorback Coating + 5 swaps

Circle K Code 2+ - Challenge Bundle 5 swaps

Amazon Code 1+ - Challenge Bundle 3 swaps

Beyond the in-game rewards, players will also be entered for prizes that are much larger than items in Halo Infinite.

Daily and Grand prizes in Halo Infinite

As players continue to enter Rockstar codes, they will be entered into much larger prize pools. The Grand prize itself is a fully custom Jeep Gladiator that is colored like Master Chief.

Aside from the grand prize, players will also be entered each day for a free Halo Infinite campaign or the Xbox Series X bundle with the game as well. Whether players win major prizes or not, there's a lot to earn in the Rockstar and Halo Infinite promotions.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider