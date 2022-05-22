5 best Nike Air Max 95 colorways of all time

The Air Max 95 is a widely-loved sneaker and was invented by Nike, Inc. This classic style was named after the year of its inception, 1995.

The model was a striking departure from the usual Air Max designs and was conceived by Sergio Lozano. He was the brains behind the design work for the Swoosh’s Tennis, Training, and ACG goods.

As the label is prepping for the release of its upcoming Air Max 95 N7 edition, let’s take a sneak peek at a few notable colorways of the silhouette created by the brand over the years.

5 noteworthy Nike Air Max 95 colorways over the years

1) Air Max 95 Dark Army

A closer look at the model's Dark Army colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Air Max 95 is mainly composed of conventional mesh, leather, and suede all across the upper and is available in a multitude of autumn hues like Dark Army, Orange Blaze, Tweed Blaze, and Cinder.

All of the previously mentioned tints are equitably spread across the top, featuring reflective 3M accents on the tongue and heels, a black rubber midsole with tangerine Air Max units, and a complementary black rubber outsole.

SOLELINKS @SOLELINKS Ad: Nike Air Max 95 'Dark Army' few sizes at $160 + FREE shipping, use code COOLKICKS => bit.ly/33BSDto Ad: Nike Air Max 95 'Dark Army' few sizes at $160 + FREE shipping, use code COOLKICKS => bit.ly/33BSDto https://t.co/yX0cFvYZfo

These inky sneakers were introduced to the world on November 13, 2021. They were dropped with a retail price tag of $170 via the shoe label’s e-commerce website as well as a few select retailers.

2) Air Max 95 Lemon Lime

Closer look at the model's Lemon Lime colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Max 95 features customary mesh, leather, and suede composition throughout the bulk of the top, with Green Apple and Tour Yellow accents on the side rails, eyelets, tongue logo, and the apparent Air Max unit on the midsole.

To complement the look, black embellishments have been added, as well as asymmetrical Lemon Lime design insoles. Furthermore, the beauty of these shoes were enhanced with a white footbed and black rubber outsole.

Bennetts @bennetts_ | Coming Soon: Nike Air Max 95 Lemon & Lime



or 🤮 | Coming Soon: Nike Air Max 95 Lemon & Limeor 🤮 🍋 | Coming Soon: Nike Air Max 95 Lemon & Lime🔥 or 🤮❔ https://t.co/YwqIdxO1PT

The Air Max 95 Lemon Lime colorway was released recently on April 16, 2022. Priced at $180, these much-admired footwear designs were dropped on the e-commerce store of Nike and other select sites.

3) Air Max 95 Air Sprung Grey

A closer look at the model's Next Nature Air Sprung Grey colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Next Nature “Air Sprung Grey” colorway came wrapped with tints of grey and Sail on the outer, alongside pink and aqua blue on the mudguards. Further, as a component of Nike's "Moves to Zero" program, these Air Max captured classic silhouettes and reinterpreted them with repurposed materials.

More colour pops can be seen on the blue heels, inner linings, mustard ribbon eyelets, and the light grayish tongues. These tongues were embellished with "air sprung" embroidered branding.

This footwear boasted butterfly and caterpillar motifs on the tongue tags, Sail hued midsoles, and black rubber outsoles. Lastly, mushroom-colored tiny swooshes accentuated the medial sides of the pairs.

These Nike Air Max Air Sprung Grey shoes witnessed a global release on January 1, 2022. At a retail price tag of $170, these pairs were accessible via Nike’s online stores as well as other select retailers.

4) Air Max 95 Ultra Grey Yellow

Closer look at the model's Ultra Grey Yellow colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Another head-turning colorway of the Nike Air Max 95 Ultra was released in 2021. For the first time, the pair were introduced with fashionable grey and yellow details.

Overall, the crisper top of this take on the classic runner wears a neutral tone all over its mesh, grainy leather, and synthetic elements. Moreover, the aesthetic is complete with bright yellow highlights on the branding spots, 3M reflective design on the lacing loops, and black rubber engineering with Air Max cushioning.

hx201314 @zx13141 Men Shoes Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Grey Yellow For Sale DO6705-002 shopjordans2020.com/collection/men… Men Shoes Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Grey Yellow For Sale DO6705-002 shopjordans2020.com/collection/men… https://t.co/szWYwe5o8V

The Ultra Grey Yellow colorway of Air Max 95 was released worldwide on September 10, 2021. The kicks, which were sold for $170 per pair, were easily accessible via the sportswear label’s e-commerce stores as well as with a few select sellers.

5) Nike WMNS Air Max 95 Midnight Navy/Lesser Orange

Closer look at the model's WMNS Midnight Navy/Lesser Orange colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The tongue of this pair is brilliant white, and as we proceed down the side panels we come across the tonal variations to gray. The footwear is finished off with navy on the mudguard, along with the toe boxes and laces.

Hot Pink is employed on the outsole and insoles, as well as to define the Laser Orange Swoosh on the medial ankle, providing a wonderful pop of colour.

These women’s edition of the series, namely “Midnight Navy/Lesser Orange,” were made public on February 22, 2019. These quirky pairs were sold for $160 each through the online stores of Nike and other select sellers.

A brief history of how the NIke line came to life

Basketball was Nike Inc.'s central thrust throughout the 1990s, thanks to Michael Jordan's Air Jordan collection's popularity. Nike's Running design team pushed Lozano to take a chance and have fun with the Air Max 95 in order to recover some of the enthusiasm that Tinker Hatfield generated with Air Max 1.

Lozano revealed in an interview for the sneaker's 20th anniversary that the goal in designing the shoe was to start something unique for Nike – and by implication, the globe.

Surprisingly, the vista opposite Lozano's office window at the Michael Jordan building on Nike's campus – a sight he looked at on a near-daily basis – prompted the first sketch of the shoe. Lozano apparently started sketching a shoe with ridges similar to those found on the Grand Canyon walls in order to understand what a final product would look like if it were exposed to weathering.

The foliated panels, which are both evocative of muscle fibres and flesh and linked to a spine-like heel, were also influenced by human anatomy.

Since 1995, the model has seen minor and major revisions, as well as a plethora of hues, and has become a cult favorite in Europe and Asia.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan