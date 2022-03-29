Nike Air Max Penny 1: Price and more explored

After the official confirmation of the 'Orlando' iteration for Nike Air Max Penny 1, there's now a confirmed release for the 'Home' iteration to return on the sneaker's feed in 2022.

The 'Home' iteration was made by the legendary Penny Hardway himself and is one of the original designs for the Nike Air Max Penny 1 silhouette. Originally launched back in 1995, the 'Home' iteration is set to make a retro release, while the 'Orlando' pair, which was seen back in 2011, will also be making an official comeback alongside the aforementioned.

More about Nike Air Max Penny 1 colorways

Air Max Day created hype amongst sneakerheads and gained a lot of traction towards the Air Max 1 silhouettes. In 1990's the label's Basketball shoes saw a huge leap and were supported with air bubble soles, just like Anfernee Hardaway's silhouette, Air Max Penny.

The shoe design was originally launched in 1996 and is now set to make a comeback with many colorways and partnerships ahead of 2022. OG Colorways, 'Home', 'Orlando', and the shoe's collaboration with Social Status are a few silhouettes we see making their debut in 2022.

The first colorway to focus on is the 'Home' iteration. Originally launched back in 1995, they were seen upon Penny Hardaway's feet during the 1995-1996 season.

Sneakerheads questioned its return in the original colorway, but it's a blessing for the fans because the label is re-issuing this extra-special pair, marking its first-ever comeback after 25 years.

The 'Home' iteration features the colorways based upon the Orlando Magic 'Home' Uniforms, with a white leather base and nylon upper.The jeweled 'swoosh' is dressed in atlantic blue, while the shoe tongue is run-down with a pinstripe pattern in black and gray hues.

The branding of Penny's 1-cent logo is featured upon the heel, as a salude to the legend and lastly, the look is finished off with the Nike Air Max unit. Considering the cushioning, Zoom Air is seen upon the forefoot, giving the classic Penny-line dual cushioning setup.

Nike Air Max Penny 'Orlando' colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

'Orlando' is second upon the list of upcoming colorways for the Air Max Penny 1 silhouette. 'Orlando' iteration saw its first release back in 2011, and is now seen in the retro OG colorway, 'Orlando magic'. The shoes come from Anfernee Hardaway's signature line.

Both the iterations will be available via Nike.com, SNKRS for $170 in adult sizes. A confirmed release date hasn't been announced by the label yet.

