Nike Air Max 95 Off Noir/Rattan: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Max 95 seems like one of those sneakers that can endure everything you toss at it, thanks to its multiple panels and layers, which serve as an excellent backdrop for contrasting tints and textures. This can therefore be used to create a sumptuous look, which is precisely what the label has achieved with its fresh "Off Noir/University Red/Rattan/Limestone" colorway.

The brand’s latest Air Max 95 Off Noir/Rattan silhouettes are currently available for purchase via stockists such as Asphalt Gold. These layered designs are marked at $186 (approx. €179).

Nike Air Max 95 Rattan colorway overlayed with ripping panels

The hefty shoes feature black and neutral-toned makeup. Doubtlessly, the most head-turning part of these kicks are the four wavy panels that cover the Off Noir mesh foundation. These wavy layers change from Rattan to Limestone as you travel down the top towards the outsole.

When you take a closer look at these Air Max 95, you will see that every layer is impressed with the masonry patterns. These textures reinforce the idea that the suede has deliberately created these meandering engravings.

The toe box, which is likewise covered in suede and polished in a sandy tone, begins to move up the tongue to complete the transitional look.

Moving on, the tongues are fashioned with black mesh that is decorated with a similar black Air Max roundel. These black tongues are accentuated with vivid webbing eyelets, which are positioned adjacent to the meshed tongues. Red, orange, and yellow are employed to make the tiny eyelets, that are responsible for keeping the laces intact.

The red embroidered tiny Swoosh on the lateral rear quarter adds some more color to the neutral tones of the sneakers. Lastly, a thick black air-fitted sole unit finishes off the look with comfort and grip.

What else is happening with Nike?

The sportswear label is also gearing up for the release of its latest edition of Air Max 97 silhouettes. Titled 'Terrascape,' the forthcoming take will be dropped on June 1, 2022. The Air Max design combines a standard mesh base layer with a more durable canvas in the curves and tongues.

These soon-to-be-released pairs are inspired by sustainability and have an amalgamation of odd materials across the upper and soles section. These chunky shoes are priced at $170. All those interested can grab theirs via the e-commerce website of Nike as well as select physical stores.

