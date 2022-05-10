Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape Black/White colorway: Price, release date, and more details explored

Nike is hard at work on the new releases, one of which is the latest Air Max 97 Terrascape edition. After planning so many releases for May 2022, the company is now focusing on the following month. Nike has chosen a Black/White hue for the next rendition of its renowned model.

The Air Max 97 Terrascape Black/White is expected to be released on June 1, 2022, making the start of the new month even more exciting for sneakerheads. These snazzy sneakers will retail for $170 and will be available through Nike's online store and select physical retailers.

Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape kicks are also made with recycled materials

The Terrascape interpretation of the Air Max 97, like all previous sneaker iterations, is distinguished by its upcycled materials construction and Nike Grind midsoles. These all-black shoes are beautified with white accents sprinkled all over.

Moreover, the premium knitted uppers are designed with integrated mudguards and contrasting stitching. The speckled outsoles that are constructed using repurposed materials look quite distinctive.

Also, the updated Swoosh branding emblazons the lateral side of the pair. The kicks, made with black eye stays, laces, and tongue tags, look elegantly muscular in their "Terrascape" appearance.

Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape

Style Code: DJ5019-001

Release Date: 2022

The knitted tongues are finely embroidered with white Nike branding alongside the Terrascape lettering placed on the heel tabs. The most important part is the premier Air units, which are a nod to Nike’s uncompromised comfort and gripping.

Lastly, the speckled insoles are added for the finishing touches of the new Air Max 97 Terrascape.

For May 2022, the sportswear label has scheduled various releases, including the long-promised Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Alternate.” Marked at $170, these stylish aqua blue shoes will drop on May 12.

The premium leather shoes are employed with aqua blue, white, and black. The staple swooshes, which adorn the medial sides, are shifted to the toe boxes for this take. Further, the tongues and heels are accentuated with vertical swoosh branding, making them more attractive.

Just a day before the release of the new Air Griffey Max 1, the brand will be releasing its Air Max 97 SE Black/Off Noir. The Air Max 97, which bears a close resemblance to the upcoming Terrascape kicks, will be available for $200 from May 11 onwards. These pairs will be easily accessible via the SNKRS app and select stores. The black uppers of these kicks feature superior knit complimented with white outsoles.

