Nike Air Max 97 Special Edition: Where to buy, price, and more 

Nike is all set for the release of the Nike Air Max 97 Special Edition to mark its 35th anniversary this year.

Earlier in 2017, the brand reintroduced the sneakers to the public, which proved to be a great success. The notable footwear quickly rose into the ranks of must-haves for every wardrobe.

The Air Max 97 was one of the best selling sneakers of 2021. Even with minimal marketing, the footwear turned out to be a classic.

All about the Nike Air Max 97 Special Edition

Priced at $180, the new limited edition shoes will be released in a black color that is combined with an off-noir look. The Air Max 97 SE is expected to hit the official Nike website soon.

The upper side of the footwear is recrafted in superior suede. There is a softer twill which replaces the traditional mesh base underneath, with a premium black-on-black package. In addition, the sneakers have an original ripple design that is inspired by Japanese bullet trains.

Last but not least, to keep things sleek and classic, the shoes feature a white midsole and an Air unit. The sneakers are topped off with an enduring color combination.

Over the years, the Air 97 has received some hype-worthy attention. The influential sportswear brand had produced Air 97s with several variations under multiple collaborations. Designer and longtime Nike partner Virgil Abloh's magical touch makes these even more special.

The most astounding hit was a fan-made sneaker by Sean Wotherspoon, a co-founder of well-liked secondhand shop, Round Two. Many big names, including LeBron James and Travis Scott, sported these unique sneakers that further added to their success.

Not long ago, the Nike Air Max 97 was launched in collaboration with Lil Nas, and the sneakers sported a satanic theme.

What else is happening with Nike?

In other news, Nike has released its Dunk High “Year of the Tiger” sneakers, with exceptional yellow and black streaks that mimic a tiger's stripes.

Nike has been quite active with collaborations lately. They recently partnered with Louis Vuitton and ACRONYM. The brand frequently experiments with new products, keeping in mind contemporary fashion.

Edited by Siddharth Satish