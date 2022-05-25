Where to buy Air Jordan 13 French Blue? Release date, price and more explored

Since its inception in late 1997, Air Jordan 13 has always been a major contributor to the burgeoning fandom of the Jordan Brand. As seen in previous years, the silhouette is poised to spruce up the sneaker collection of Jordan lovers with the latest French Blue colorway.

These sneakers have been in development since 2021, and after a year of anticipation, they will eventually hit the shops in August this year.

As of now, Air Jordan 13 French Blue is expected to drop on Saturday, August 20, at a few select retailers as well as on Nike’s e-commerce website. You can easily fetch these pairs for $200 each.

Air Jordan 13 is finally going to be released in “French Blue” colorway

First look of AJ13 French Blue (Image via SBD)

Years of longing, desire, covert attraction, and inspiration have culminated in the release of Air Jordan 13. The exquisite design of Tinker Hatfield's product showcases the beautiful consolidation of all of his creative ideas and imagination.

The overall look of this French Blue style features an alluring blend of White, Fire Red, French Blue, and Light Steel Gray. The uppers are mostly wrapped in premium white leathers, and are adorned with quilted detailing all over.

The French Blue tint is incorporated in the form of suedes, accentuating the midsoles and heel tabs. The suede’s blue contrasts well with the red Jumpman logos embroidered on the tongue tags.

小言 @ko_go_to Air Jordan 13 “French Blue”

Color: White/Fire Red-French Blue-Light Steel Grey

Style Code: 414571-164

Release Date: August 20, 2022

Price: $200



Soft gray leathers are employed to make the toe boxes. For a unique touch, the toe boxes are made half-in-half gray and white colorways.

White leathers also cover the collars, tongue tags, and eyestays that are complimented with matching laces. These perforated tongues improve airflow and make them more comfortable for long hours.

Lastly, similar gray tints are used for the outsoles, which completes the appearance of these Air Jordan 13. Don’t forget to catch them on August 20, before they run out of stock.

What else is Air Jordan planning for the coming months of 2022?

Prior to the release of the aforementioned AJ13s, you may witness the worldwide release of the new AJ12s that are reinterpreted in “White/University Blue” colorway. The shoes are scheduled for Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 10AM EST.

Titled “8-bit,” these pairs will drop in various sizes, namely grade school (GS), little kids, and infant (toddler) size. Evidently, their prices will vary with sizes. The GS will retail for $150, while the little kids and toddler shoes will be dropped for $90 and $70, respectively. You can easily get yours via Nike's online store and select stores.

The Jordan Brand will also launch its much-hyped Air Jordan 6 with a “Red Oreo” makeover. The shoes will arrive on June 4, 2022 via the SNKRS App and select stores.

Again, these sneakers will be introduced in family sizings. These AJ6s will be sold at $200 for adults, $140 for grade school, $100 for little kids, and $60 for toddlers.

Edited by Saman