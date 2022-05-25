Where to buy Air Jordan 1 High OG Starfish? Release date, price and more explored

Jordan Brand continues to enjoy success with its original Air Jordan 1, producing new renditions in a wide range of styles every year. In 2022, the shoe maker is all set to deliver the fresh “Starfish” variant of the Air Jordan 1 High OG for women.

All Jordan fans are looking forward to September 22, 2022, for the release of these Air Jordan 1 High OG “Starfish” shoes. Those burning with curiosity can take a closer look at the shoes, whose first glimpse was recently released via Sneaker Knockerz, a sneaker sleuth, on its Instagram page. You can expect them to drop on Nike’s e-commerce store and a few select sellers for $170.

Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Starfish bears resemblance to the "Shattered Backboard" series

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Air Jordan 1 High OG “Starfish” Releasing August 2022 bit.ly/3GSFASs Air Jordan 1 High OG “Starfish” Releasing August 2022 bit.ly/3GSFASs https://t.co/wB18E8xBrK

The label’s most notable model will see more permutations throughout the year, along with the "Starfish" iteration exclusively designed for women.

The shoe uses a three-toned color scheme that is indeed evocative of the celebrated "Shattered Backboard" lineup. These early declassified images of the new Air Jordans show off all of their key aspects.

The majority of the upper body is fashioned with high quality leather. The perforated toe boxes are outlined with Starfish tints throughout. The Cacao orange hue then leads its way in typical swooshes, ankle flaps, outsoles, and eyestays.

Magnus Greater @MagnusIsGreater Detailed Look At The Women’s Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Starfish” Detailed Look At The Women’s Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Starfish” https://t.co/qpcqIKxnmH

In addition to the toe boxes, white leather covers the medial sides underneath the swooshes. Furthermore, tints of black accentuate the collars as well as the ball-and-wing Air Jordan branding. The black finish creates a striking visual effect.

Moving on, the nylon tongue tags are made in a creamy white tone embellished with the Nike Air labeling. Akin Starfish hued laces are added to complete the uppers.

Rounding out the shoes are the sole units comprised of creamy midsoles and orange toned outsoles to give them a vintage look.

Looking at the forthcoming Air Jordan 1 releases

SiteSupply @TheSiteSupply



🗓️ August 13th, 2022



📸 prvt.selection IG Air Jordan 1 High OG “Yellow Toe”🗓️ August 13th, 2022📸 prvt.selection IG Air Jordan 1 High OG “Yellow Toe” 🐝 👟 🗓️ August 13th, 2022📸 prvt.selection IG https://t.co/G0vEPwwz81

Beaverton’s shoe company seems a lot busier in 2022, as it is working upon another upcoming rendition of the iconic high-top. Titled “Yellow Toe,” this variant is expected to witness the global release on August 13, 2022 for $170.

The chic high-tops are available on the label’s e-commerce website or with a few selected Jordan brand stockists after they are officially dropped.

The model, which comes in a refreshing "Taxi/Black-Sail" colour scheme, has a typical black toe concept. The black leathers are complimented with yellow accents on the toe boxes, ankles, heel tabs, tongue labeling, and rubbery outsoles. The Air Jordan’s ball and wing monogram is debossed with black on the yellow ankle flaps. A white midsole is placed between the two to complete the look.

The Air Jordan 1 "Starfish" variant, manufactured especially for women, will be available for purchase soon from August 13, 2022, from the official e-commerce website and select retailers.

