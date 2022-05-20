J Balvin X Air Jordan 2 High: Everything known so far

Though the Air Jordan 2 has been in the sneaker industry since 1986, it never truly captured the attention of sneakerheads until now. Over the course of 2022, many partners, including internationally acclaimed music artist J Balvin, will add their special charm to the classic silhouette.

The rumor community claims that the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2 High will be launched in October this year; however, Nike is yet to confirm this.

J Balvin x Air Jordan 2 High is designed with playful graphics and textures

Originally, the first images of these silhouettes surfaced in the second half of 2021. Although no release date was announced, erstwhile Jordan Brand personnel Frank Cook, who worked on Balvin's Air Jordan 1, tweeted that the sneaker was the "first LED infused Jordan Retro."

Now, months after the first peek, a couple of renowned sneaker sleuths, namely @Solebyjc and @Sneakertribe, have released another look at the upcoming sneakers.

On Wednesday, May 18, the two offered more in the way of visual information regarding J Balvin’s Air Jordan 2 via their Instagram accounts.

Akin to his earlier Air Jordan 1 High partnership, the Colombian vocalist opted for a left-field approach with his latest collaborative work, providing the kicks with fun designs and textures.

Instead of conventional leather, the upper sections are made of a lighter blue tough and durable textile with puffed out stitching throughout the collars and sections of the mid-foot. The perforated toe boxes are added to facilitate airflow.

Sneaker Huddle @sneakerhuddle

J Balvin x Air Jordan 2

Release Date: Fall 2022 FIRST LOOKJ Balvin x Air Jordan 2Release Date: Fall 2022 FIRST LOOK ⚡️J Balvin x Air Jordan 2 Release Date: Fall 2022 https://t.co/zeqKnV3qOy

Moreover, the heel tabs are embellished with the staple Nike branding. Cloud motifs adorn the lower heel overlays and the internal lining, while J Balvin's yellow-toned smiley face decal falls on the lower back end.

Along with the ball-and-wing Jordan symbol on the front, his green-energy lightning bolt logo is positioned on the inner sides of the tongue tags. The glow-in-the-dark outsoles, which are mesmerizing to the singer and Jordan brand's diehards, are without a doubt the most appealing feature of these sneakers.

If you’re looking forward to these high-tops, then stick around for further updates as well as official announcements by the partners.

J Balvin is actively collaborating with fashion labels in 2022

Not long ago, the Mi Gente sensation joined forces with the lifestyle wear label Guess. The highly coveted duo released a wide assortment of clothing items, including denim jackets, crochet tops, bucket hats, basic printed tees, summer-friendly shirts, dresses, tie-dye cropped tops, short-sleeved shirts, and much more.

For the new spring apparel lineup, J Balvin draws inspiration from his documentary The Boy From Medellin, which is currently available on Amazon Prime Video.

Fashioned with a summery approach, the complete collection is adorned with vivid hues and graphics symbolizing love and peace.

The limited-edition Guess x J Balvin's Amor collection starts with as low as $39 and goes up to $149. All the pieces embracing love and peace were sold via Guess’ online store.

