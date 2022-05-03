Air Jordan 1 High OG Stage Haze: Release date, price, and more details explored

Air Jordan 1 OG has multiple pairs in line to officially debut this summer, 2022. In addition to the previously released pair, Rebellionaire, in March 2022, there has been a slow pace of drops. However, that is likely to fasten up in June with the release of multiple pairs, one of which is Stage Haze.

Air Jordan 1 High OG Stage Haze was previously teased by the sneaker leaker account @zSneakerheadz on December 2, 2021, when they also announced that the pair will be released officially on Nike SNKRS on May 14, 2022. However, the arrival has been postponed to June 2022.

More about the upcoming pair of Air Jordan 1 High OG Stage Haze

upcoming pair of Air Jordan 1 High OG Stage Haze (Image via Sportskeeda)

Following its debut in 1985, when Peter Moore gave his greatest hit, AJ1 has been remodeled and redesigned multiple times over the years. However, Stage Haze presented it with more stripped-back sneakers than other outings.

Air Jordan 1 High OG Stage Haze, also known as the Grey Fog, is constructed in a monochromatic finish. The upper boasts a classic white base with overlays of black and gray.

The sneakers' color palette is similar to that of the "Rebellionaire." The pair further added a touch of bleached coral seen on the tongue tabs of Nike Air, as well as insoles.

The overlay and the iconic swoosh logo are highlighted with subtle detailing which comes in the form of cracked black leather used as a construction material. While the suede covers the gray colored heel area.

Otherwise, a subtle hit of pink tint plays a meaningless role behind the white leather material. To finish off the look, the shoe sits atop a clean classic white midsole and a gray outsole to round off the shoe with a color blocking pattern.

The stereotypical white Jordan 1 midsole encapsulates the preferred Nike Air technology. Nike's Air technology provides support and adds cushioning to the already iconic footwear. The pair will also be accompanied by three sets of laces, which include white, black and coral.

According to Hypebeast, the sneakers are set to be released on June 1, 2022, for a retail price of $170. However, the brand is yet to announce an official release date.

Moreover, with no official listing on Nike's website, there are no confirmed prices. However, according to the sneaker leaker pages, the shoes will be released in both adult and Grade School sizes. The adult sizes will be retailed at a price of $170 while the Grade School sizing will be available for $140.

The shoes will be released at Nike US stores and online on the official e-commerce site under the basketball or Jordan subsection.

