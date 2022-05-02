Who was Peter Moore? Air Jordan 1 designer dies 

A true legend in the sneaker industry, Peter Moore, responsible for restructuring both Nike and Adidas, passed away on Friday evening, April 30, 2022. The designer of highly-coveted sneakers, Air Jordan 1, and the iconic Jumpman and Mountain Stripes logo impacted the world throughout his career work.

Details of the memorial plans have not been announced yet. Peter Moore's family further requested privacy to process a difficult time, said a spokesperson for the family on Saturday. Many sneaker industry fans, friends, and business associates came forward in remembrance of the design legend and his true legacy.

Who was Peter Moore? In remembrance of the sneaker industry legend

In commemoration of the sneaker industry legend Peter Moore ( @adidasoriginals/ Twitter)

Peter Moore, an inventive brand marketer, graduated from the Chouinard Art Institute. The executive for sportswear and footwear giants Nike and Adidas left an indelible mark by elevating his creative designs through sound marketing.

Nike's Jordan brand and Adidas remembered the legend through their released statements,

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Peter Moore, an iconic designer, whose legacy will forever be connected to Jordan Brand, and the sneaker culture he helped to create. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Moore family during this time," said Howard "H" White, Jordan brand vice president and longtime company veteran, in a statement.

In an interview with Insider, D'Wayne Edwards, former design director of Nike's Jordan brand and founder of Pensole Lewis College, made a statement,

"We lost an icon. Without him there is no Jordan brand," Edwards said.

Peter Moore was best known for his Air Jordan 1, which debuted in 1985 through Michael Jordan and remains a turnaround in sneaker culture. Moore further enhanced the sneaker industry by designing the label's iconic Jumpman logo and the original Wings logo.

In a statement to Insider, Ron Dumas, Moore's colleague at Nike, said

"It's as relevant to the culture today as it was then. It's an amazing story. At the time that shoe came out it was revolutionary. The attitude of Nike was about that. That's how you disrupt markets and stand out. I'm extremely proud to be a part of that," said Dumas.

Dumas further remembered the legend in an interview with Insider,

"He let his work stand for itself. In today's world of building your own brand he just let the work stand and let other people make commentary on it. To me that just seems real, honest, and natural. I admire that," added Dumas.

While the Jordan line has been a continued success, it debuted at a critical time for Nike. The company started with the design in 1984 and had a two-year slump until the brand signed Michael Jordan.

Peter Moore worked in his design studio until 1970 and began working with Nike in 1977. Six years later, he joined the label as its first creative director. Dumas credited Peter Moore with setting the foundation for the brand, which included popular Nike advertising posters in the 1980s.

More was also widely known for his reign as the creative director at Adidas America and successor to Strasser after his passing in 1993. Rob Strasser, who was Nike's executive, launched the Adidas Americas in Portland in the 1990s.

When Strasser unexpectedly passed away in 1993, Moore became the head of the North American operations. Moore is still credited with reviving the label as he redesigned the Adidas Mountain logo and launched the Adidas Equipment line,

"The Adidas family is saddened by the passing of our dear friend Peter Moore. Our hearts are with Peter's family, friends, and everyone who knew him. Peter was a true legend and icon in our industry, and it is impossible to overstate the impact he has had on Adidas. He will be greatly missed and his legacy will live on forever," said Adidas in a statement.

He has left a lasting impact on the brand and its design. Moore retired in 1998 but continued to work and make artwork. Although Michael Jordan's relationship is somewhat contested, Moore is consistently given credit for his role in signing the gold standard endorsement deal with the athlete.

After exiting Adidas America, Moore continued his legacy with the launch of his creative consultancy, known as, What's Ya Think Inc.?. Moore even exhibited his work in Portland in 2013. He was known for his work ethic, humility, and straightforward nature.

