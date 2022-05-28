Where to buy Air Jordan 4 Canyon Purple shoes? Release date, price and more explored

Michael Jordan’s eponymous footwear label is paying special heed to its timeless Air Jordan 4 style in 2022, which is quite evident from its fresh takes like “Zen Master,” and “Midnight Navy” that are already scheduled for this year. Alongside the mentioned iterations, a “Canyon Purple” colorway of Air Jordan 4 will also join this list.

Originally, these silhouettes were slated for August 25, 2022, according to a Jordan insider, @zsneakerheadz. The sleuth has now made revelations about the revised release date.

The release date has been pushed back to August 11, 2022, as the label appears to have opted to shorten the sneakerheads' wait time. If you want to get your hands on these Air Jordans, you may do so via the Nike SNKRS app or from select retailers. Each pair is expected to retail for $200.

Air Jordan 4 Canyon Purple are women’s exclusive pairs launching this season

Take a closer at the AJ4 Canyon Purple (Image via Private Selection)

2021 was a monumental year for Air Jordan 4, with not only a slew of new releases but also a few old faves staging a triumphant return. Enthralling AJ4 fans equally in 2022, a few notable sneaker insiders, namely @zsneakerheadz and @prvt.selection, recently posted a closer look at the forthcoming Crayon Purple Air Jordan 4 along with their release info.

The design of this upcoming Canyon Purple rendition has been compared to the finest colorways and styles of Travis Scott's Family & Friends catalogue. Bearing a resemblance to the rapper’s ultra-exclusive shoes made this colorway catch the greater attention of sneakerheads and Jordan fans alike.

The Canyon Purple sports a hairy suede upper rather than nubuck as seen in Scott’s edition, and the colour is indeed applied in a more dramatic fashion. The purple is well executed all across the suede uppers of the shoes. From upper webbings to laces, inner linings to tongue tags are all made using rugged purple suedes.

Pops of "Alligator" are used to accentuate the eyelets holding the laces, the midsoles, and the forefoot of the outsoles. These green touches are then coupled with tints of black all across the reinforcement wings and footbed. Meanwhile, the "Safety Orange" shade is put to use to highlight the Jumpman insignia placed on the rear end of the tongue tags.

Ultimately, the characteristic Air units that are incorporated into the sole units complete it with desired coziness and gripping.

Explore more about other Air Jordans dropping soon

To kick off its June releases, the Jordan Brand has scheduled the launch of its fresh take on the widely-loved Air Jordan 6, which is dubbed “Red Oreo.” These long-promised silhouettes are finally dropping on June 4, at 10 am EDT. Those interested can get them via the SNKRS app and other retailers including Footlocker, JD Sports, Finish Line, Champs, Dick’s, YCMC, Nordstrom, Snipes US, and Stadium Goods.

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire The Air Jordan 7 Citrus returns in July. You pumped for these? The Air Jordan 7 Citrus returns in July. You pumped for these? 🍊 🍎 https://t.co/KuzxaFqUSG

The shoe company is also getting ready for the re-release of its highly-coveted Air Jordan 7 “Citrus.” The pair, which initially debuted in 2006, is making a comeback in July this year. As of now, the Citrus colorway of AJ7s are expect to hit the shops on July 2. These velvety black kicks will land with a price tag of $200.

Edited by Somava