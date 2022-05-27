Where to buy Air Jordan 4 Midnight Navy ? Release date, price and more explored

Jordan Brand has already scheduled multiple releases and unique colorways for 2022, but the upcoming Midnight Navy makeup rendered to Air Jordan 4 is burning sneakerheads with curiosity. As of now, no images of the latest edition have surfaced, which is fueling Jordan fans’ excitement.

The Air Jordan 4 Midnight Navy is expected to hit the stores on Sunday, October 1, 2022. Each pair of these navy shoes will retail for $210 each, and will be made available in full family sizings. Those looking forward to the launch of these forthcoming Air Jordan 4 will be able to get them via the e-commerce website, Nike as well as a few select retailers.

Air Jordan 4 Midnight Navy bears resemblance to the previous Fire Red colorway

The Jordan 4 will be dropped in a "Midnight Navy" colorway, which will include OG "Fire Red" patterning with navy touches as a replacement for red. Although no images of the Air Jordan 4 Midnight Navy have emerged, the given mock-up is claimed to be quite similar to the actual design.

On May 19, 2022, a sneaker insider, @zsneakerheadz shared the mock-up of the latest Midnight Navy silhouettes, along with the release date and pricing details of the shoes.

These AJ5 are a perfect amalgamation of white, navy, and black. The premium white leathery top is used as a canvas, which is accented with the touches of navy blue all over.

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz 2022 “White/Navy” Air Jordan 4 expected to release on October 1st. Retail $210. 2022 “White/Navy” Air Jordan 4 expected to release on October 1st. Retail $210. https://t.co/fBJ86ojeDi

The hits of blue can be viewed on the collar area, the forefoot portion of the sole units and on the eyelets. Moreover, the black tints are employed for midsoles, fittings positioned on the medial sides, and heel tabs.

These dark embellishments of the kicks are topped with white laces and red Jumpman insignias that sit on the tongue tags. The rear side of these tongues are highlighted in red. Ultimately, the typical Air units complete the shoes, which are essential for desired comfort and gripping.

Air Jordan has many more releases coming up later this year

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire The Air Jordan 7 Citrus returns in July. You pumped for these? The Air Jordan 7 Citrus returns in July. You pumped for these? 🍊 🍎 https://t.co/KuzxaFqUSG

Apart from the Midnight Navy, Jordan Brand is also gearing up for the re-release of its fan-favourite Air Jordan 7 “Citrus,” which is expected to mark its comeback in July 2022.

As per the sneaker sleuths' report, the Citrus colorway of Air Jordan will be hitting the shelves on July 2. The adult pairs of these shoes will be restocked for $200 via the online stores of Nike and select sellers.

In addition to this, the label is also working hard on its Fall 2022 lineup. For its upcoming collection, Jordan Brand gave its popular Air Jordan 5 a “Concord” makeover.

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz #Concord Air Jordan 5 now set to release on August 13th. #Concord Air Jordan 5 now set to release on August 13th. https://t.co/EAxyqTMWHo

The Air Jordan 5 "Concord", which was expected to release on July 23rd, will now be released on August 13th. For now, these pairs are marked at $200. Fetch them via Nike’s online store and select retailers.

The white leathery uppers of the Concord colorway are adorned with the hits of purple used on the inner lining, midsoles, and in the form of Jumpman insignias placed upon the tongues and underneath heel tabs.Purple and black sole units are used alongside to make them more visually appealing..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora