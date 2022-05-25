Where to buy Nike LeBron 19 Hard Hat shoes? Release date, price and more explored

Nike is hard at work with LeBron James, giving their collaborative LeBron 19 silhouette a “Hard Hat” makeover. With the classic model's dramatic debut in a bold yellow color, the Lakers superstar lays down the groundwork for a lively, unique pair, sure to enhance any sneakerhead's collection.

The upcoming Nike LeBron 19 “Hard Hat” shoe will kick off the label’s July releases, as it is scheduled for July 1, 2022. This stunning yellow pair will arrive with a price tag of $200. Anyone who wishes to get their hands on these sneakers can visit Nike’s online stores and other select retailers, following their launch.

Nike introduces fresh LeBron 19 Hard Hat colorway

Take a closer look at at the LeBron 19 Hard Hat high-top sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Workwear has had a great impact on both fashion and footwear, as evidenced by the countless instances when fashion has been influenced by basic work shirts and double knee pants. But construction workers' gear has not infiltrated its way into the sneaker world, and the Nike LeBron 19 "Hard Hat" might just be the push the sneaker industry needs.

The all-yellow silhouette will be released this spring, and it is an attempt to show that having the correct gear is key to building a championship-worthy team. The finely knitted uppers, eyestays, midsoles, and distinctive markings on the plastic frame are all decorated with canary-yellow hues.

Solid black details are added in the form of LeBron James’ crown branding on the lace dubrae, and the hazard-striped Swoosh on the medial side contrasts with the yellow foundation of the kicks. Moreover, the black tones are also employed to accentuate the inner lining of the high-tops.

On the heel, a printed graphic of an excavator is placed over the milky panels to address the importance of building a solid foundation, in keeping with the design ethos. To complete the look, the shoe is finished with a white air bubble midsole that is banded with a white outsole. These translucent sole units are perfect for grip.

Other Nike LeBron19 colorways released in 2022

The shoe company recently introduced its “Siren Red/Laser Blue” take on the classic silhouettes. After a long row of teasers and anticipations, these shoes finally made their global release on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Marked at $200, these pairs were dropped via Nike’s e-commerce website.

The new “Siren Red/Laser Blue” colorway is characterised by a "King's Crown" insignia on the ankles. The top is made of synthetic material with sculpted TPU reinforcements along the ball of the foot and ankle, and the sneaker is accented in a Siren Red and Laser Blue design aesthetic.

Notable embellishments entail King James' crown insignia on the tongue and embedded Flywire cables for a secure fit. A front Zoom Air unit sits on a rubber outsole, alongside a dual-chambered Max Air underneath the heel.

Edited by Saman