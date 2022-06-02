Where to buy Air Jordan 3 Winterized Archaeo Brown shoes ? Release date, price and more details explored

We still have a few months until winter arrives, but we're getting a sneak peek at what Jordan Brand will be releasing for the colder months later this year, with the Air Jordan 3 Winterized “Archaeo Brown” being one of them.

The Air Jordan 3 Winterized “Archaeo Brown” edition is all set to land on October 8, 2022. These pairs will be delivered by the online stores of Nike and its trusted retailers for $210.

Air Jordan 3 Winterized Archaeo Brown shoes with water resistant suede construction is arriving in October

The Air Jordan 3 has been a major part of Jordan Brand's 2022 lineup, as it has lately received a slew of new colorways, namely "Muslin," "Cardinal," and "Neapolitan." The footwear will keep the trend going later this year, with the upcoming "Archaeo Brown" colorway, which was recently unveiled by a sneaker specialist, @Solebyjc, on their Instagram page.

Story continues below ad

Because of the shoe's tough outer bodies and over-technical looks, these Air Jordans are specifically meant to keep you safe on slick surfaces. In this case, Jordan Brand's ongoing Winterized series reverses the script by allowing you to fly while remaining protected.

The Air Jordan 3 is the latest model to receive this makeover, which has already been seen on the AJ4 and AJ14 silhouettes. Now, it is the AJ3's turn to be bolstered with tough weather-ready components.

This edition departs from the typical textiles used on Tinker Hatfield's creations. Tumbled leather outer walls have been replaced with water-repellent suede materials that are saturated in Archaeo Brown. Then, the veneers have been replaced with dainty Sashiko stitching instead of customary cement designs.

小言 @ko_go_to Jordan Brand spins another iconic model for winter with the Air Jordan 3 Winterized releasing during Fall 2021.



Air Jordan 3 “Winterized”

Color: Archaeo Brown/Dark Smoke Grey-Fossil Stone-Light Bordeaux-Cement Grey

Style Code: DR8869-200

Release Date: October 8, 2022

Price: $210 Jordan Brand spins another iconic model for winter with the Air Jordan 3 Winterized releasing during Fall 2021.Air Jordan 3 “Winterized”Color: Archaeo Brown/Dark Smoke Grey-Fossil Stone-Light Bordeaux-Cement GreyStyle Code: DR8869-200Release Date: October 8, 2022Price: $210 https://t.co/OMXRbYwigD

Story continues below ad

The brown leathery suede boasts distinct shades of white, black, soft pink, and purple all over. To begin with, the brown toe boxes are outlined with dusted pink suedes, which are further contoured with black on the forefoot.

The front of the pair also possesses the eyestays that are made with two colors: pink and brown. The pink suede is fitted with black eyelets to hold the off white laces. Moreover, the tongues, which are present below the laces, are composed of purple and pink textiles.

Furthermore, the collars are lined with off-white fabric that perfectly aligns itself with purple on the heel tabs. Adjacent to the heels section, the black velvety suedes are employed to adorn the medial sides of the kicks. Wrapping up the aesthetics are the brand’s emblems placed on tongues and heels.

Until these shoes are launched, take a closer look at them, and tune in with Nike and its select sellers on October 8, so that you don’t miss out on your purchase.

Story continues below ad

What are the other upcoming colorways of Air Jordan 3?

The Archaeo Brown colorway is just one of them; there are many more AJ3s that are set to arrive in the second half of 2022. First is the Air Jordan 3 “Dark Iris,” which is slated to hit stores on July 9 (initially scheduled for June 18), for $190. These shoes will be sold at Finish Line, JD Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, FootLocker, Dick's, Shop Nice Kicks, DTLR, Sheikh, YCMC, and NBA Store, as well as through the Nike SNKRS app.

Story continues below ad

The Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” adorned with Golden accents, is also lined up for October 6, which will drop for $200. Catch these pairs via the e-commerce stores of the Nike SNKRS and other affiliated stores.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far