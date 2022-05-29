Michael Jordan’s iconic collection had already cemented itself as a juggernaut in the athletic footwear business when his eponymous shoe company first debuted Air Jordan 5 in 1990.

The first AJ5 was a unique design as it was heavily influenced by the Mustang fighter jet of World War 2, which made considerable contributions to its soaring popularity.

The premium hoops became something that every child begged their parents for, and they were even more coveted because only a few people could afford to buy them due to their $100+ market value.

While several signature shoe labels became obsolete or non-existent by the time they introduced the fifth model, the Air Jordan line remained as ubiquitous as ever, with the Air Jordan 5 showing no signs of easing down.

The Air Jordan III and IV were complex due to TinHatfield’sld’s new design components’ inclusion. With an assertive, fighter plane-inspired style, the Air Jordan 5 left fans wanting more by furtherJordan’san’s remarkable advancement.

The shoe company is steadily working on the new colorways of AJ5 for its growing fanbase. By the time Jordan Brand is busy with its 2022 launches like AJ5 Green Bean ($200) and AJ5 Easter Regal Pink ($ 21let’set’s look into a few of its timeless colorways released in the past.

Here are six popular colorways of Air Jordan 5 introduced over the years

1) Air Jordan 5 Pro Stars

These well-received AJ5s were put to market on June 6, 2015. Priced at $190, these pairs were sold via the online stores of Jordan Brand and by select sellers. The pair were a component of the Jordan Remastered range.

The Air Jordan 5 “Pro Stars” sported a white leather body with Infrared 23, Light Poison green, and black accents. The shoe featured an entirely speckled tongue and a black plastic webbing on the side of the silhouette, precisely on the footbed.

The Infrared 23 was used for the Jumpman logos, alongside a glassy sole unit that wrapped up the appearance.

2) Air Jordan 5 Black OG Metallic Silver 2016

The Air Jordan 5 Black OG Metallic Silver silhouettes landed on July 23, 2016. These pairs were dropped on the Jorlabel’sel’s website and with select stores for $220 each.

The footwear boasted a black nubuck/leather top with gray elements on the distinguishable netting and illuminated tongue, making it a beloved rendition due to its adaptable coloring.

The shoe’s characteristic jagged midsole was covered in shiny silver with black mottling to tie in with the overall aesthetic while also adding subtle flare. The transparent lace fastenings and Fire Red embellishments adorned the uppers.

Furthermore, the original Nike Air emblem on the heel, which outbalanced the customary Jumpman logo, was the dominant feature of these kicks. Finally, these pairs were finished off with frosty translucent sole units.

3) Air Jordan 5 Red Suede

One of the best Jordan releases of 2017 was the “Red Suede” colorways, launched on July 1, 2017. Marked at $190, these pairs were purchasable via the brand’s official webstore and select retailers.

The concept and color palette of this Jordan 5 are said to be driven by the act of flight (both on and off the court), and it inherits the theme from the famous Red and Black flight suits of the 1990s. In the end, you’ll have a striking rendition of an original model with a history that dates back.

The suede body, midsole, laces, and gill nets on the side panels are all red (and more red). The upper is juxtaposed by a Metallic Silver (3M) tongue and Black touches on the lining and shark teeth (midsole). The frosty translucent sole on the bottom makes the look.

4) Off White x Air Jordan 5 Black

The late legendary designer Virgil Abloh teamed up with the Swoosh label on various designs, one of which was these Off White x AJ5 Black, which debuted on February 15, 2020. These popular silhouettes stole the hearts of sneakerheads Abloh’soh’s fans alike. The pair arrived with a retail price tag of $225.

This variant was constructed out of black textile mesh, Off White’s characteristic “Shoelaces” marking added to the tip of the laces, and 3M reflective tongues that sported red Jumpman insignia.

The complete design of the shoes was prompted by the original Metallic Air Jordan 5, which was nicely amalgamated with Virgil's fashion shrewdness.

A synthetic round overlay on the netted side rails, a ringed cutout on the tongue, “23” labeling on the ankles, paint splotches on the shark tooth-inspired midsole, and a classic styled yellowed translucent outsole made it perfect.

5) Air Jordan 5 What the

The “What the” edition was dropped on November 12, 2020. Each pair of these limited edition pairs were sold for $220.

In celebration of the AJ5’s 30th anniversary, the unique Air Jordan 5 “What The” adopted Nike’s well-known “What The” motif, which blended a variety of its past colorways into one eye-catching profile. The colors and design elements were picked from the AJ 5 “Tokyo,” “Raging Bull,” “Shanghai, “Bel-Air,” “Green Bean,” “Laser,” “Army Olive,” and “Quai 54,” which were notably evident throughout these sneakers.

The right shoe was employed with a mixed yellow surface, while the left shoe was crafted with an eclectic red touch. Each heel was decorated with Japanese characters and medallion stitching from the "Tokyo 23" and "Shanghai" hues.

Moreover, the vivid graphic lining guided by the "Bel-Air" and "Laser" AJ 5s is used to decorate the footwear. Lastly, the 3M luminous tongues and frosty netting on the sidewalls are added to match the rest.

6) Air Jordan 5 Low Doernbecher

The last on the list are these most recent Air Jordan 5 Low Doernbecher. Released on April 30, 2022, these $200 shoes landed on Nike's e-commerce website and a few select stores.

Michael Wilson, afflicted with Krabbe syndrome, a severe neurological ailment, crafted this unique rendition of the Air Jordan 5 Low. His beloved dish- mac and cheese printed all over the toe and collar, along with a complementing dubrae, on this Doernbecher colorway.

The lateral side featured "Take Flight" branding in orange and black. Further, the designer’s acronym "MDW" is placed just below the Jumpman insignia on the heels, with a vibrant color lining and a translucent outsole completing the design.

