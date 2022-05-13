Where to buy Air Jordan 5 Green Bean? Price, release date, and more details explored

Jordan Brand is bringing back a celebrated yet overlooked colorway on its Air Jordan 5 silhouette onto its radar after 16 years of its OG makeover release. Air Jordan 5 Green Bean made its first appearance back in 2006, and became an instant hit amongst sneakerheads. However, just like many other beloved yet relatively overlooked makeovers, Green Bean didn't see the light of day up until recently.

Mimicking its 2006 OG colorway, Nike's Jordan Brand is releasing a new iteration of Jordan 5 Green Bean, which will be available for purchase on Nike/Jordan's official website, Nike SNKRS, and a few selected retailers starting May 28, 2022.

More about the upcoming Air Jordan 5 Green Bean colorway

Upcoming Air Jordan 5 Green Bean colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Heavily faithful to the original 2006 colorway, the upcoming Air Jordan 5 Green Bean is decked into a Silver / Green Bean / Flint Grey color scheme.

The majority of the shoe uppers are accentuated with a lighter gray accent which is coated with a reflective silver outfit in an all-over 3M style upon the tongue, toe boxes, collars, and overlays. The radium gives a shiny silver tone in the dark for added visibility.

The Flint Grey, which is a darker charcoal shade of the aforementioned upper base, marks its hue upon the eyelets next to the throat as well as the midsoles of the pair.

Adjacent to it, the titular Green Bean hue hits major iconic branding such as the Jumpman logos on tongue tabs and heels. The Green Bean accent is further seen upon the interior linings and midsole shark-teeth spikes. The translucent gray shade material is accentuated upon the netting on the lateral and medial sides, outsoles, and lace toggles. The icy outsole rounds off the shoe design.

The 2022 iterations are speculated to come packaged in a custom Jordan box, which consumers have seen on some of the re-released made by the Jordan brand since the early 2000's.

In January 2022, rumors of the release date to be May 7, 2022 floated around, with the price to be $190, however, there have been changes as to the previous speculations. Now, the sneakers are rumored to be released on May 28, 2022 for $200 in adult sizes.

The Sneaker leaker page, @zsneakerheads, further confirmed the date as well as reported that the pair will be dropping in full family sizes, including adults, older kids, juniors, and toddler sizes. However, Nike SNKRS is yet to officially confirm the details on their site.

