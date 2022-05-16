Where to buy Regal Pink Air Jordan 5? Price, release date, and more details explored

Nike and Jordan Brand are focusing their energy on Air Jordan 5 silhouettes this year. After receiving sneak peaks of the We The Best collection with DJ Khaled, a collaboration with CLOT, and the Green Bean Colorway, the swoosh brand has officially announced the release date for another retro-inspired pair in the Regal Pink colorway.

Air Jordan 5 Regal Pink will be released on Nike SNKRS and select retailers on May 27, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EST, with a price tag of $210. The pair exudes an Easter-themed makeover and is directly inspired by the egg-dyeing fun.

More about the Nike's upcoming retro Air Jordan 5 Regal Pink sneakers

Nike's upcoming retro Air Jordan 5 Regal Pink sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike has just unveiled official imagery of Michael Jordan's sportswear imprint with a new iteration of its AJ 5's silhouette. The Jordan brand is continuing its yearly tradition of Easter themed releases in 2022.

Even though Easter is long gone, celebrated on April 17, 2022, the swoosh is still commemorating the holiday with its upcoming Regal Pink colorway.

The product description reads:

"Covered in seasonal pastels and premium leather, the Air Jordan 5 'Regal Pink' comes with a few surprise gems. Inside the box, a wearable Jumpman hang charm brings the DIY spirit while the sneaker's insoles feature a rainbow watercolor graphic influenced by egg-dyeing fun. Reflective design detailing hits the sneaker's tongue, and to finish the style, a glow-in-the-dark outsole adds an unexpected twist to a tried-and-true silhouette."

The upcoming AJ 5's will be dressed in Regal Pink / Ghost / Copa Colorway. The upper is contructed with premium suede material with a feature of profile windows made of standard mesh and lace guards' TPU build. The majority of the upper is accentuated in a regal pink tone.

The Copa tone is accentuated upon the reflective tongue tabs of AJ 5's, and detailing across the midsole area, which drives the use of spring-ready pastels. Lastly, the hits of Ghost color is seen accentuated upon the mid-foot netting, laces, Jumpman logos on the lower heel area, and interior lining.

As one moves down south, the midsole spikes are emblazoned with white and come ornamented with hits of bright teal speckles. The insole adds to the whimsical effect of the sneakers with a watercolor-esque stripe element throughout its length. The shoes further come packaged with a mettalic silver Jumpman chain link.

To finish off the design, the shoes come with a prominent glow in the dark 3M outsole to add to visibility. The shoe will come with a holiday-linked special packaging.

The Air Jordan 5 Regal pink colorway is officially announced to be released on April 27, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EST. The shoes will be dropping in both adults' and big kids' sizes. While the adult sizes will retail at a price of $210, the Big Kids' sizes will retail at a price of $150.

