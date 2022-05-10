Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low Green: Release date, price, and more details explored

Off-White are continuing their partnership offerings with the addition of a green makeover for their highly coveted Air Force 1 Low Lemonade silhouette. The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low Green colorway's on-foot sneak pics were revealed by the sneaker leaker page, @yankeekicks, on their Instagram account on May 8, 2022.

The sneaker leaker page, Yankee Kicks, further revealed that the shoes will be released in July 2022, in alignment with the exhibition's move this summer to the Brooklyn Museum “Figures Of Speech.” The sneakers will be released in a light green spark colorway for $160.

More about the upcoming Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low Light Green Spark

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low Light Green Spark (Image via @yankeekicks/ Instagram)

Nike and Off-White revealed in March 2022 that they have decided to continue their partnership despite the passing of designer Virgil Abloh. The designs will continue to be released on Nike SNKRS in accordance with Abloh's wishes, and Nike will be working with his wife Shannon Abloh to bring more designs to the market.

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low Light Green Spark is the second colorway of the Off-White x Nike AF1 Low Lemonade, which was released in July 2021 to coincide with Abloh's art exhibition held at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston.

The newest offering of the Off-White AF1 Low arrives in the 'Light Green Spark / Metallic Silver / Light Green Spark' colorway and its premium smooth leather upper is dressed in a vibrant green. While the shiny metallic silver hue is accentuated upon the swoosh patch, stitched onto the sneaker with black thread.

The shoes are nearly swathed in vivid green hue, while subtle contrasting is seen with the silved hued Abloh's signature Helvetica "AIR" branding on the lateral midsoles and white colored Beaverton text "Nike x Off-White" branding on the medial side.

More miniature neon greens are seen via the addition of green tabs that hang off Nike checks as well as matching green zip ties to finish off the AF1 design.

The involved labels have not announced a confimation on when the green sneakers will drop as of now, although fans and sneakerheads speculate that the pair will launch as a continuation of Virgil Abloh's exhibitions at ComplexCon MoMA, MCA, and ICA. Brooklyn Museum “Figures Of Speech” is set to start on July 1, 2022 through January 29, 2023.

