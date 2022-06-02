Where to buy Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase Bio Hack? Release date, price and more details explored

The Air Jordan 1 got its first-ever FlyEase rollout in late 2019. It brought a new way to experience one of the most coveted lifestyle sneakers on the market for people with disabilities.

Since then, Jumpman has released a slew of colorblocks with the easy-entry feature, and it's now finally available in a summery low-top version. With the release of the "Bio Hack" colorway, Nike's Jordan Brand is widening its FlyEase lineup once more.

The Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase “Bio Hack” will be a part of the June 2022 release of the shoe label, as it is dropping on the 14th of this month. These kicks will be purchasable via the e-commerce stores of Nike as well as a few select sellers. Each pair will be sold for $130.

Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase “Bio Hack” is influenced by the 2005 Dunk High edition

Take a closer look at the FlyEase Bio Hack AJ1 Low (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike has adopted a more conscious stance toward accessibility in the past few years, focusing on catering to individuals with disabilities. The Air Jordan 1 Low is the most recent example.

These fresh Air Jordans are deeply influenced by 2005’s Dunk High “Bio Hack” association. This theme appeared again on the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, released in 2020.

The Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase now sports the newly revived design. Although the design seems comparable to previous colorways, the Bio Hack FlyEase variant has a wraparound zipper and two straps instead of typical shoelaces.

The "Bio Hack" motif is carried over into the color palette as well, with "Baroque Brown," "Laser Orange," "Racer Pink," and black tints appearing on various sections.

The sleek aqua blue suede is used to construct the perforated toe boxes. These toes are then contoured with a darker shade of blue. Besides outlining the forefoot, the darker blue extends to make up the eyelets and FlyEase velcro strap, placed adjacent to the secured black laces.

The tongues are made with bright yellow hues, which are accentuated with black and pink Jumpman insignias. On the rear side, the tongues are decorated with pink laser textiles. Pink tones are employed to outline the collars of these fancy kicks.

When we proceed towards the heel section, you can see that it is fashioned with Baroque Brown nubuck. The black accents, which are used to adorn the front, are also used on the back for the Air Jordan wing emblem.

The medial zippers and several hook-and-loop adjusters work together to create a distinctive fit and feel. Both the medial adjustments and blue insoles are emblazoned with FlyEase labeling. Lastly, the lime green sole unit of the pair makes it look perfect.

Don’t forget to catch these pairs on June 14 via Nike’s online stores and select stores.

Gym Red FlyEase Air Jordans are also releasing in June 2022

Take a closer look at the Gym Red colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Two days after launching the silhouettes mentioned above, Nike will also release its Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase in the “Gym Red” colorway. These shoes will be available from June 16th onwards for $130 via Nike and select sellers.

The sneakers are constructed with white leather in Gym Red and Black textures and embellishments. The mudguards, lace reinforcements, and Swoosh are all Gym Red, while the synthetic tongue and heel counter seem black.

The Wings emblem also appears in Gym Red on the heel, whereas the Jumpman and FlyEase logos are placed on the tongue tag and the medial surface. It is equipped with velcro and a zipped lacing mechanism so that wearing it is not cumbersome. The sneaker is finished with a white footbed and Gym Red sole unit.

