Where to buy Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 Suns shoes? Release date, price, and more details explored

We all assumed that the Nike Air Max CB 94 had served its time after a strong run until early 2021, with a slew of months having passed following its previous launch.

But now, seemingly out of the scene, a new colorway dubbed the Nike Air Max CB 94 "Suns" has surfaced, apparently a homage to the previous version of Air Max CB 34.

The forthcoming Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 Suns edition is set to hit the sneaker world on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 7.30 PM GMT+5.30. These lively silhouettes will drop with a price tag of $160. Fetch them via the e-commerce website of Nike and other select retailers.

Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 Suns is a nod to the previous similar design

Take a closer look at the Suns colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Charles Barkley's Nike Air Max CB 94, first debuted in 1994, will be re-issued in a fascinating "Suns" colorblocking.

The product description on Nike's official website says:

“The Nike Air Max2 CB '94, one of the most iconic creations by legendary footwear designer Tinker Hatfield, returns with more force than ever. This high-top hardwood classic speaks for itself, combining attitude with a fierce game and delivering the same backboard-shattering style and redefined comfort it did in the '90s.”

The sneakers will be offered in an authentic palette of White, Varsity Purple, Black, and Total Orange. It will boast a white tumbled leather construction with a black toggle drawstring mechanism and black polka dots along the side panelings.

The uppers also possess perforations on the toe boxes and are adjacent to the lacing system for more breathability. A Nike rendering out on the sides adds purple accents, while Charles Barkley's iconic number "34" marks the medial sides of the kicks.

Debuted in 1994, the Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 Suns features a white tumbled leather upper with hits of black and purple Nike Swoosh detailing. #NowAvailable The @Nike Air Max 2 CB ‘94 “Suns”—$160, exclusively in-store at Wish ATL.Debuted in 1994, the Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 Suns features a white tumbled leather upper with hits of black and purple Nike Swoosh detailing. #NowAvailable The @Nike Air Max 2 CB ‘94 “Suns”—$160, exclusively in-store at Wish ATL.-Debuted in 1994, the Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 Suns features a white tumbled leather upper with hits of black and purple Nike Swoosh detailing. https://t.co/DgkXthOx40

A black footbed on the bottoms is adorned with purple and orange details to bring out the dessert look, while familiar Air Max tongue labeling is incorporated with dashes of Pheonix Suns colors. Eventually, the semi-translucent midsoles match the rest.

You can spruce up your footwear collection with these new designs that will be delivered through Nike’s online store, alongside other select sellers, including Finish Line, JD Sports, and DTLR. Stockists like StockX, GOAT, and eBay are also expected to offer the Suns colorway.

Other Nike Air Max releases coming up in 2022

The Beaverton shoe company is also working on its upcoming "Fruit Pack" for this season.

This footwear pack will feature vivid and lively shades, one of them being Air Max 90 "Blood Orange." Each pair of these sneakers will cost $130 and can be dropped anytime soon. The official release dates are still pending.

This style joins the "Fruit Pack" for the summer, which will feature several designs dedicated to different fruity flavors, such as this Blood Orange edition. The sneaker will have a white mesh upper with complementing leather and plastic accents throughout.

The sides are highlighted with a black Swoosh branding, while the Nike Swoosh emblems, overlay structure, Air Max unit, and the rubber outsole are all flooded with blood-orange decorations. The insoles feature a Blood Orange motif to finish the look and match the theme.

