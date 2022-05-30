Where to buy Nike LeBron 19 LeBronival footwear collection ? Release date, price and more details explored

Nike will release a two-pair collection of carnival-inspired LeBron 19 silhouettes this summer to celebrate the NBA's ultimate showman. The carnival barker is none other than King James, who is set to release both a Mid and Low version of the Nike LeBron 19 "LeBronival" capsule in his iconic footwear series.

As of now, no official release dates have been disclosed for this LeBronival LeBron 19 footwear collection. Early reports stated that the Mid take will be dropping on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, while the Low iteration is expected to arrive on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Presumably, the two sneakers will be delivered at different prices, with LeBron 19 Mid to be sold for $200, and LeBron 19 Low style for $150. Sneaker geeks and fans will have to stick around for official details of these upcoming designs that will be sold via the Nike SNKRS app and at select stores.

Nike LeBron 19 LeBronival footwear pack offers two fresh sneaker designs

LeBron 19 Low colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Regardless of whether LeBron James is disinclined to bring any thrill to the court during this year's NBA playoffs, the persistent All-Star player still continues to make his mark on the basketball arena through continuous product ventures with Nike.

His eponymous label has recently seen a lot of growth, and his newest LeBronival footwear collection has just been unveiled. Both the LeBron 19 Mid and Low will be dropped in the “LeBronival” capsule.

The LeBron 19 Low seems to have a sleek leather top with a multi-colored, sequential blocking pattern. The shoe has been jam-packed with almost all of LeBron's accomplishments over the last two decades.

The appearance of the sneaker suggests that it is meant to be worn at some form of celebration or carnival. There are "Admit One" tokens scattered over the toe box, while the upper is a mishmash of blue, yellow, and pink. These colors get along so well, it is evident that the label has put a lot of energy into this design.

The staple swooshes, made in vivid pink, are placed on the rear side of the midsoles.

LeBron 19 Mid colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The LeBron 19 Mid, on the other hand, boasts bold red and a spearmint green, which are mingled with aqua blue, mild lavender, and softer yellow in terms of aesthetics.

The right shoe is minty green in color, while the left shoe is fashioned with red all over. Further, the tongue tags of both the right and the left sides are juxtaposed. The green shoe has a red tongue, and the red shoe has blue tongue tags.

The insoles of these sneakers are where the most fascinating details are located. LeBron's MVP and championship flags, roller coater patterns, "LeBronival" banners, heckler catchphrases, ticket graphics, and other black and white visuals are splashed around everywhere.

The lace dubrae of both the shoes are adorned with typical LeBron19 King Crown, made in distinct shades. Complete with complimentary laces, these pairs quickly reminded the sneakerheads of the Air Jordan 5’s “What The” colorway. The aforementioned AJ5 edition also featured the pair in two different shoe colors.

Don’t forget to stay tuned with the brand’s official website, if you’re eyeing the upcoming LeBronival footwear pack.

