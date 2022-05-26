5 best Nike LeBron 19 colorways of all time

After Michael Jordan, Nike has allegedly proven that LeBron James is their second favorite player. LeBron James, aka, The King, has plenty of colorways and silhouettes in collaboration with Nike Inc. and is the only player after Michael Jordan to keep a string of basketball sneakers bearing his name.

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard and NBA champion LeBron James is known to dominate the basketball court, but he also rules the sneaker market.

In the 76 years of NBA history, only a finite number of players have received their own signature sneakers, and even fewer have been able to maintain a sneaker line. On the other hand, LeBron James is one of the few players that has been relevant in sneaker culture with over 19 models of his line.

Now, with the expected release of Nike LeBron 20, we have picked out the top 5 colorways from the preceding silhouette - LeBron 19.

The Nike site defines the qualities of Lebron 19 shoes as it reads,

"LeBron thrives when stakes are high and the pressure’s on. The LeBron 19 harnesses that energy with a locked-in fit and an updated cushioning system. The snug inner sleeve is pulled together by a sculpted overlay that the laces feed through to help prevent the foot from moving inside the shoe. Embedded pods in the tongue and around the collar help reduce weight, keep the ankle aligned, and give players the secure feel and confidence to go all out when the game is on the line."

The Nike LeBron 19 colorway inculcates a cushioning system that combines the Max Air unit with the Zoom Air unit under the forefoot. This amalgamation of the two units helps to dissipate the impact force and drive you down the court.

The sneakers have a thin, transparent exterior layer and a full inner sleeve to contain the foot for a snug. This helps keep the sneakers lightweight and highly durable, while reducing in-shoe movement.

The shoe also features rubber outsoles constructed of micro-engineered blade patterns to provide multidirectional traction, inspired by LeBron's crown logo.

Top 5 Nike LeBron 19 colorways of all time

1) Nike LeBron 19 Christmas

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Nike LeBron 19 "Christmas" is arriving a month late. These are dropping on January 26th Nike LeBron 19 "Christmas" is arriving a month late. These are dropping on January 26th https://t.co/JYoS1GOIBe

The LeBron 19 Christmas is a recent colorway, as it launched earlier this year in January 2022. The shoes were able to catch the attention of many LeBron fans and sneakerheads due to their color choices.

Dressed in Polarized Blue / Crimson Bliss colorway, the pair is reminiscent of the 2010's Lebron 8 South Beach colorway, which took a teal and pink color blend.

The LeBron 19 Christmas is dressed in a similar retro teal hue, accenting over the upper, the layered mesh, and interior bootie. The Pink or Crimson Bliss colorway is seen on the forefoot, recalling the Miami flair.

T.U.T @theseurbantimes Thoughts on the upcoming LeBron 19 “Christmas” Thoughts on the upcoming LeBron 19 “Christmas” 🏀🎄 https://t.co/IR4S84GtRi

The mesh upper carries the spirit of Colorado Blue Spruce, a common type of Christmas tree. The swooshes on the ankle and the Dunkman icon are dressed in a festive manner, as the Christmas lights cover the graphic.

The heel is accentuated by a bright yellow color, while the specking print appears on the black midsole. The full-length air unit adds the finishing touches to the sneaker. The LeBron 19 Christmas shoes were released on January 26, 2022, on SNKRS for a retail price of $200.

2) Nike LeBron 19 custom Chosen 1

Nike Basketball @nikebasketball colorway outer layer can be wiped away to reveal graphics that salute



Besides the iconic banana boat and a nod to SVSM, what other graphics can you spot? The LeBron 19 ‘Chosen 1’colorway outer layer can be wiped away to reveal graphics that salute @KingJames ’ legacy starting from Northeast Ohio to the bright lights of the NBA.Besides the iconic banana boat and a nod to SVSM, what other graphics can you spot? The LeBron 19 ‘Chosen 1’ 👑 colorway outer layer can be wiped away to reveal graphics that salute @KingJames’ legacy starting from Northeast Ohio to the bright lights of the NBA.Besides the iconic banana boat and a nod to SVSM, what other graphics can you spot? 👀 https://t.co/ThxgQxsx5f

To commemorate LeBron James' 18th NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Nike stirred up a special LeBron 19 colorway, dubbed the Chosen 1. Worn by the player during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the sneaker pays homage to LeBron's life and career.

The rub-away upper is dressed in an olive and sail colorway while featuring colorful graphics related to LeBron's life and different milestones achieved by The King. The shoes also give a nod to King James' alter ego with the addition of metallic gold accented throughout the shoe, and most prominently over the logo area.

B/R Kicks @brkicks First look at the LeBron 19 “Chosen 1” featuring custom graphics that pay homage to @KingJames and his return to Cleveland First look at the LeBron 19 “Chosen 1” featuring custom graphics that pay homage to @KingJames and his return to Cleveland 👑 https://t.co/EoWaiji4Xp

The colorful graphics are further accentuated over the custom printed sock liners. The collar linings are covered in stark black, and the black midsole features bright speckled detailing. The speckled midsole sits atop an icy blue translucent outsole, which is also adorned with gold.

The shoes were released on 19 February 2022 on SNKRS for a retail price of $200. They were accompanied by a custom box containing a special souvenir ticket.

3) Nike LeBron 19 Hardwood Classic

小言 @ko_go_to Official Photos of the Nike LeBron 19 “Harwood Classic”＞＞



Nike LeBron 19 “Hardwood Classic”

Style Code: DC9340-002

Release Date: 2021

Price: $200 Official Photos of the Nike LeBron 19 “Harwood Classic”＞＞Nike LeBron 19 “Hardwood Classic”Style Code: DC9340-002Release Date: 2021Price: $200 https://t.co/MAZKVVU18s

The LeBron 19 Hardwood Classics was one of the first shoes to be revealed. Dressed in Black / University Gold / Persian Violet colorways, the silhouette takes inspiration from the Hardwood Classic retros.

The silhouette's uppers are constructed in a synthetic textile grid upper in white over black style. The tongue arrives in a plush black color featuring The King's crown logo in yellow gold.

The black multilayered mesh upper is made in half bootie construction with the addition of orange Flywire cables for fit and foot lockdown. The white accent further covers lace overlays and ankle collars, which are transparent and feature speckled patterns.

The feature of TPU wings is added on both the lateral and medial sides of the midfoot for better lockdown and containment of the foot. The neoprene tongue features the iconic LeBron branding.

The electric blue outsoles tie up the sneaker design. The Nike LeBron 19 Hardwood Classic is also known as LaLa Land and was released on SNKRS for $200.

4) Nike LeBron 19 Low Black Toe

小言 @ko_go_to The Nike LeBron 19 Low continues to be revealed in new colorways for Summer 2022, and now we take a look at this upcoming “Black Toe” makeup.＞＞



Nike LeBron 19 Low “Black Toe”

Color: White/Black-Medium Blue-Siren Red

Style Code: DH1270-100

Release Date: 2022

Price: TBA The Nike LeBron 19 Low continues to be revealed in new colorways for Summer 2022, and now we take a look at this upcoming “Black Toe” makeup.＞＞Nike LeBron 19 Low “Black Toe”Color: White/Black-Medium Blue-Siren RedStyle Code: DH1270-100Release Date: 2022Price: TBA https://t.co/GPPb6oeSes

This pair is a part of the LeBron 19 Low silhouette in a White / Black / Medium Blue / Red colorway.

The majority of the sneakers' uppers are dressed in crisp white accents with a contrast of subtle black glitter detailing. The LeBron 19 low Black Toe comes in a clean construction with leather and mesh materials. The toe-box, as named, is dressed in a subtle black glitter.

Medium blue and red colors contrast with each other as they are seen upon the collars, linings, insoles, and heel tabs to break up the simplicity of the shoe. The sneakers also features a white React foam which replaces the Air cushioning on the midsole.

The shoe sits atop an icy blue rubber outsole to round out the design. The LeBron 19 Low Black Toe shoes were released on May 1, 2022, for $160 on SNKRS.

5) Nike LeBron 19 Strive for Greatness

The latest colorway of the LeBron 19 silhouette is dressed in Phantom / Light Iron Ore / Amethyst Wave / Canyon Purple colorway. Dubbed Strive For Greatness, the shoes take on a mauve and cream white color.

Most of the upper is dressed in off-white hue including the exterior plating and midsoles. The faded purple tone accents are overlays of the shoes and appear on the laces, outsoles, and inner linings of the sneaker.

The stuffed tongue features the most prominent detail, with the addition of Strive For Greatness lettering embossed upon it. The tongue also features a cartoon illustration, which serves as the focal point of the tongue in a translucent mauve tone.

The LeBron 19 Strive For Greatness arrived on Nike.com and global basketball retailers on April 1, 2022, for $200.

