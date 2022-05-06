5 best Nike NBA signature sneakers of all time

Over the years, Nike has maintained continual domination for NBA player collaborations and basketball sneakers. Nike understands that basketball is a game of action and reaction, and for the movement, we need to bring forth a perfect basketball shoe with the right mix of comfort, cushion, support, and traction.

Basketball requires explosive movement to jump into the passing lane, make crucial stops, or move through the defense. Each shoe in the label's basketball sub-section is based on the playing position, comfort, and players.

Nike basketball sneakers have given sneakerheads a huge treat, ranging from its most-iconic Air Jordan line to the newest Zion line. The brand has also given NBA players their most excellent signature sneakers and continues to sign deals with players to boost their morals.

Best Nike NBA signature sneakers of all time

1) Air Jordan 1 Bred for Michael Jordan

Air Jordan 1 for Michael Jordan ( Image via Nike)

The story of Air Jordan 1 began in 1984, when 21-year-old basketball player, Michael Jordan, was drafted to play at a professional level, and Nike decided to go into a partnership with him to revolutionize the basketball footwear game.

The Air Jordan 1 debuted in 1985, during Michael's rookie season in the infamous "Bred" colorway.

The shoe broke the mold of traditional all-white sneakers with its iconic black and red-colored silhouette makeover. The first pair from Air Jordan 1 featured the wings logo and coined the term Air Jordan. With deep roots in basketball, the shoe also became the first NBA signature.

When Michael Jordan wore the silhouette for the first time on the basketball court during the 1985 game, he was fined $5000, which Nike paid to help Michael keep promoting the brand. Hence, the shoe became infamous and instantly popular among youth. The shoe was designed by Peter Moore and retailed for $65 in April 1985.

It can be named the greatest NBA signature sneaker due to its history and current cultural dominance.

2) LeBron 8 Pre Heat/South Beach for LeBron James

When LeBron James announced his decision to take his talents to South Beach as a player for Miami Heat, the announcement reshaped the entire landscape of the NBA, hence shifting the balance of power and becoming one of the greatest NBA signature sneakers.

The sneaker sent shockwaves through sneaker culture as well as basketball culture. The decision led to South Beach LeBron 8 being released and becoming a highly coveted sneaker. Nike dropped the original in 2010 on October 16 and re-released the pair back in 2021 to commemorate ten years of the Lebron decision.

Nike's LeBron 8 "South Beach" was designed by Jason Petrie. They released the Pre-Heat / South Beach colorway to embrace James' role in the Miami Heats with a bright teal upper with black overlays and neon pink accents spread throughout the shoes.

The inspiration for the colorway was drawn from the Miami Marlins uniform and gave Miami Vice vibes. The shoe instantly sold out and saw great acclaim in the coming years. A few sneakerheads and basketball enthusiasts called the basketball sneaker the single most iconic post-Jordan NBA signature.

The Retro / Black / Pink Flash / Filament Green colorway shoe retailed for $160 and sold in the reseller market for over $1000.

3) KD 4 All-Star Galaxy for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant had his Oklahoma City in the top position in the Western Conference for the first time during the 2012 NBA season. Later, the player also made it straight into the NBA All-Star game for the second time, and this was a booming time for Kevin Durant and his fans.

During this time, Nike released one of the finest Nike All-Star packs and became a sought-after pair in the brand's history.

The shoes were made in a 'Mettalic Silver / Tonal Orange / Dark Gray' colorway and the orange accents were inspired by the flight suits worn by astronauts. The additional features included a Nasa-inspired patch accentuating the tongue tags.

The dark gray color appears in an embroidered pattern through the KD branding on the heel. Rounding off the look, the midsoles accentuated the black starry speckled midsoles. The most prominent feature of the shoe came along with the ice blue rubber outsole, which had a radium glow-in-the-dark style.

On February 24, 2012, the sneaker was dropped for the All-Star game in Orlando for a retail price of $95. The Leo Chang designed shoes are currently on the reseller market for over $1000.

4) Air Zoom Freak 1 for Giannis AntetoKounmpo

Air Zoom Freak 1 for Giannis AntetoKounmpo ( Image via Nike )

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Zoom Freak line started its making and initial meetings in 2017 on November 29. The 6' 11'' forward's initial Nike line began with the release of the Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 silhouette.

Air Zoom Freak 1 features its own double-stacked Zoom Air units to comprehend Giannis' play, which offers explosive balance and cushioning. The design also honors Antetokounmpo's love for Kobe and his signature footwear line.

The Air Zoom Freak 1 was launched in a black and white colorway. The upper is constructed with textile fabric and a stacked Zoom Air unit in both the forefoot and the heel.

The shoe is inspired by the Kobe line and features his number "34" on the heel that plays off the Greek flag.

The popular "G and A" logo is interlocked on the tongue tabs and the traction features a pattern of three large roses, honoring his late father, Charles. The NBA signature of the player was released on September 7, 2019, for $120.

5) Zion 1 Gen Zion for Zion Williamson

Zion 1 Gen Zion for Zion Williamson (Image via Nike)

In newer generations, Zion Williamson is one of the most-hyped players, and he proved so by becoming an official All-Star player at the age of 20. His 17 straight scores during the fourth quarter, making history as the most points per minute as the debut NBA player, took him to his achievements.

Zion 1, Williamson's first signature shoe, was co-created with Nike and Jordan brands. Williamson signed with Jordan in July 2019. The added "z" as an icon and symbol gave the shoe's feel, making it an NBA signature.

According to the Senior Footwear Designer of Jordan Sports, the Z letter was for speed, power, and distinguishes.

The shoes feature a mid-top construction with the "z" design featuring upon the midfoot, forefoot and heel. The shoes also accentuate the full-length Air Stroble unit and Zoom Air cushioning unit for extra protection. The shoe also comes with a lightweight material constructed tongue with geometric padding.

The first Williamson shoes were released on April 23, 2022, at jordan.com and Nike SNKRS for $120 in adult sizes and $90 for older kids sizes.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen