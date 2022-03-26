NBA x TMNT collection: Where to buy, price, release date, more about the Peace Collective collection

Peace Collective dropped their NBA x TMNT collection on March 25, 2022. The NBA x TMNT collection is their biggest NBA collection to date, with TMNT graphics available across 13 NBA teams.

The collab gives Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-inspired motifs to the NBA merch, which amalgamates sportswear with streetwear. The collection features Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle characters alongside NBA teams and their graffiti-esque team names.

More about Peace Collective's NBA x TMNT collection

The NBA x TMNT collective comes in a wide-range of apparel including tees, hoodies, stonewash kids tees, hoodies, and more. The collection also includes accessories like mugs, label pins, and stick-on patches. In a total 90 products are available in the collection.

The Peace Collective brought in a collection with NBA teams including the Toronto Raptors leading the collection. The Peace Collective itself is a Toronto-based brand, thus the collection is a slight nod to the hometown of the label.

Other than the Toronto Raptors, the collection features other teams including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, and Miami Heat. A total of 13 teams spread across the collection in the hope of expanding their partnerships in the future with other teams.

Stonewash Kids t-shirts from the collection are available to retail for $35 CAD in the size range of XS to XL. Adult sized hoodies are available to retail for $85 CAD in a size-range of XS to XXL. Crewnecks from the collection are available at a retail price of $75 CAD in the size range of XS to XXL. The adult-sized t-shirt retails at a price of $45 to $48 CAD in the size range of XS to XXL.

For accessories, the mugs are available for $18 to $20 CAD. The lapel pins for each team retails at a price of $12 CAD, while, the iron stick patches are available for $8 CAD.

The colorway for the entire collection is associated with each team's homekit color jerseys, with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles character atop it. For instance, for the Toronto Raptors, the collection is associated with the purple colorway.

The NBA x TMNT collection is available on the official e-commerce site of Peace Collective and in-stores at the Toronto storefronts. A portion of the proceeds from the collection will go towards the U.S. Food Bank and Daily Bread Food Bank. According to the label, each garment sold from the collection will donate three meals to a person in need.

