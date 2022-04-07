Kevin Durant's Nike KD15 rumors: Here’s what we know so far

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets’ acclaimed basketball player, is once again enticing his fans with the possibility of the Nike KD15 launching soon.

Nike and Kevin Durant have collaborated to launch a total of fourteen KD renditions since 2008. I think we all agree that it is time that we see the 15th rendition in action. Usually, their collaboration products hit the shelves well before the NBA playoffs, but there has been no announcement yet from either side.

The rumors of KD15’s launch are surfacing and they are more believable than you would think. Although there is no official confirmation from Nike, people believe that pictures of the much-awaited KD15 pair have been leaked. Sleuths on the Internet are busy observing the leaked pictures for a breakthrough.

Details about Kevin Durant x Nike’s KD15 shoes, the successor of KD14

The leaked pictures show a beautifully designed shoe, which is more than worthy of the title of the Nike KD 15. Combining dark, stormy colors with pastels has given this shoe a unique look. The breathable meshed upper half in a dark navy-blue seems to be crafted to perfection. A solid black TPU cage surrounds the mesh on the medial and lateral areas which is adorned by the signature Nike swooshes in pastel yellow.

Kevin Durant's Nike KD15 images leaked (Image via Sportskeeda)

The eyestays of the shoes are outlined with a lighter shade of blue that is used as a transition color. The colorful graphic printed tongue tabs are placed adjacent to the eyestays, and the patchwork of Kevin Durant’s classic branding pulls the design together.

The pastel blue laces look delightful beside the blacks and blues of the sneaker. What is notable is that the footbed also features Durant's logo. The black heel tabs are embellished with small pieces of pink fabric that are embroidered with the word “EA$Y” on them. This could refer to KD’s nickname as well as his Instagram handle “easymoneysniper”. Kevin’s jersey number “07” can be seen on the lower heels in a similar pink color.

Sole of potential Nike KD 15/Image via Nike

The midsoles are fitted with Nike’s Zoom cushioning that is ideal for comfort and support.

Sneakerheads will have to stick around for further updates of this pair.

What else is happening with Nike?

Recently, Nike also unveiled the upcoming iterations of its classic Dunk Low sneakers, recreated in partnership with another Brooklyn Nets star, Kyrie Irving.

Made in Baltic Blue and Pure White colors, the pair features Irving’s branding on the tongue and his jersey number on the heel tabs.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee